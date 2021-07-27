Nancy Mahoney’s Secrets to Quilting Success

In this 6-lesson online workshop, Nancy Mahoney – Author, teacher and fabric designer – walks you through the fusible appliqué quilting process, shows you how to use machine appliqué on your quilts for a beautiful finish every time.

Nancy also shows various quilts, each with their own unique look, achieved by using this one simple technique. Nancy will also show you how to master a Feathered Star Block. Using her technique, you will learn to get the most squares from your strips and why keeping the straight of grain is so important.

She will show you how to create the Sunburst block in her friendly and knowledgeable style and shows you how to create sharp points and unusual angles the easy way by quilting with foundation piecing.

Plus, you’ll get three of Nancy’s quilt patterns included with the workshop!

Nancy’s Berry Wreath quilt pattern in one of three patterns included in the workshop.

You’ll love this workshop if you:

Want to learn more about fusible web and appliqué work

Enjoy creating gifts for others or for your own home

Like quilting using a pattern

Want to make a more challenging block

Are bored with simple strip piecing

Are looking to improve your block making skills

Want to recreate a stunning vintage block

Enjoy working with small pieces

Want to try hand-appliqué

Want to learn more about Tri-Recs rulers

Enjoy learning lots of new ideas

Want great accuracy in piecing

One of Nancy’s favorite quilt patterns, Florentine Tiles, is included in the workshop.

Techniques Demonstrated in this video:

Fusible appliqué

Measuring

Cutting

Pressing

Sewing

Cutting and piecing small blocks accurately

Creative way to piece Y-seams

Easy method for needle-turned appliqué

Accurate cutting and piecing

Using seam-allowances for more precise units

Two methods to make hour-glass blocks

The Summer Heat quilt pattern is also included in the workshop.

This video is just a taste of what you can expect in the workshop. In under five minutes, Nancy shares tips on choosing, tracing and cutting fusible.

Sign up today! Nancy Mahoney’s Secrets to Quilting Success starts on 8/20/2021 -9/17/2021. Registration ends on 9/3/2021. Save $10 when you register early with code: NANCY10 – expires 8/20.