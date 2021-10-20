Museums and the Art Quilt | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 22

Over the last two years, so many of us have missed going to our favorite museums. We love to wander the halls of our local museums for inspiration, learning opportunities, and – let’s face it – entertainment. Museums are so much more than buildings that function as spaces for art storage and display. They are important institutions that preserve our heritage, educate the public, and celebrate the importance of art in our culture. This episode of The Quilting Arts Podcast focuses on quilt museums in specific, featuring a conversation with Carolyn Ducey, Curator of Collections at the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Christmas Ferns is Susan Brubaker Knapp’s newest 12″ x 12″ SAQA donation quilt, now in Vivika’s collection.

The International Quilt Museum is located on the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s East Campus and houses the largest publicly held quilt collection in the world.

Diversity and inclusion are central to the University’s and the IQM’s mission and pursuit of excellence. Each person has something to gain from and offer to our community of learning, discovery, and outreach. All are welcome here.

Learn more about the museum’s mission, history, and collection at internationalquiltmuseum.org.

Carolyn Ducey is curator of collections at the International Quilt Museum, a position she has held since 1998. Ducey oversees acquisition and management of the IQM collection of more than 8500 quilts. Ducey earned an M.A. in American Art History from Indiana University in 1998, and her Ph.D. in Textiles, Clothing & Design, with an emphasis in Quilt Studies at the University of Nebraska in 2010. She is co-editor of American Quilts in the Industrial Age 1760-1870 (2018) and co-author of What’s in a Name: Inscribed Quilts (2012). Learn more about Carolyn and the important work she does at internationalquiltmuseum.org.

“History is shaped by the people who seek to preserve it. We, of the present, decide what to keep, what to put on display, what to put in storage, and what to discard.”

–Susanna Kearsley, Canadian novelist and former museum curator.

