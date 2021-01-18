MLK Day Inspiration in Quilts and Song

For art quilters, fabric and thread is central to creating their work. Other artists might use paint, wood, stone, clay, words, music… all with the same joy. But it is the passion that burns inside the individual that makes us artists. And through our artistry, we can leave a legacy for generations to come.

On this day, our country stops to honor a great man of passion, courage, and conscience whose words and actions changed the world. We need to hear the music of his voice and the content of his speeches even more today. Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy has influenced artists from many different genres, including quilters, poets, painters, and musicians. The lyrics of Shed a Little Light are shared below, illustrated with some of the inspiring quilts from our magazine archives. It is my deepest wish that all men and women recognize the ties we have between us; that we honor our differences; that we celebrate our gifts; that we create a safe place for our families to grow free and strong; and most of all, that we work together shoulder-to-shoulder as sisters and brothers.

Shed a Little Light

by James Taylor

Oh, let us turn our thoughts today

To Martin Luther King

And recognize that there are ties between us

All men and women living on the Earth

Ties of hope and love

Sister and brotherhood

“Bible Story” by Lucy Mingo, Gee’s Bend, Alabama. Photo courtesy of Bill Volkening. Read Bill’s article about scrap quilts in QuiltCon Magazine 2016.

That we are bound together

In our desire to see the world

Become a place in which our children

Can grow free and strong

“The Opulent Injustice of Fannie Lou Hamer” by Kimberley Piece Cartwright. Kimberly writes, “This quilt is my tribute to civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer. She stood up for African-American rights and liberty during the 1960s and ‘70s. Her resilience in the movement for equality gave life and a loud voice to disenfranchised women.” Photo by Hornick/Rivlin. This quilt was part of the “A Better World” gallery featured in Quilting Arts October/November 2019.

We are bound together by the task

That stands before us

And the road that lies ahead

We are bound, and we are bound

Lynch Tree by Dorothy Straughter. “This quilt is an interpretation of the song ‘Strange Fruit’ written by Abel Meeropol and performed most notably by Billlie Holiday. The lyrics reference the lynching of African Americans, particularly during the Jim Crow era. Each leaf represents 107.8 people lynched between 1882-1978, a total of 4,743 persons. The inner border print is a series of spearheads that represents a line of protection.” Photo by Antonio Dickey. Read more about Dorothy in Quilting Arts December/January 2019.

There is a feeling like the clenching of a fist

There is a hunger in the center of the chest

There is a passage through the darkness and the mist

And though the body sleeps

The heart will never rest

“Robot at the White House” by Mary Ann Pettway, Gee’s Bend Alabama. This quilt was part of a special exhibit at QuiltCon 2015. Photo courtesy of the Modern Quilt Guild.

Shed a little light, oh Lord

So that we can see, oh yeah

Just a little light, oh Lord

Want to stand it on up

Stand it on up, oh Lord

Want to walk it on down

Gonna shed a little light, oh Lord

After the tragic shootings at the Emanuel AME Church in June 2015, the Charleston MQG collected over 3,000 blocks from all 50 states and 19 countries. Each was embellished with the maker’s name and hometown. The lyrics to Amazing Grace and Swing Low, Sweet Chariot were used to quilt the six quilts made from the blocks. This quilt was on display at QuiltCon 2017.

Can’t get no light from a dollar bill

Don’t give me no light from a TV screen, oh no, no

When I open my eyes, I want to drink my fill

From the well on the hill

I know you know what I mean

“The Advocate” by Earamichia Brown

“Justice, equity, women’s rights, and activism are not only words, they are ways of life. These are ideals that must be fought for and they have found their ultimate advocate, Janaye Ingram. She is the Director of National Partnerships for Airbnb, served as the Head of Logistics and National Organizer with the Women’s March on Washington, and is a co-founder/board member of Women’s March, Inc.” Photo by Hornick/Rivlin. This quilt was part of the “A Better World” gallery featured in Quilting Arts October/November 2019.

Oh, Let us turn our thoughts today

To Martin Luther King

And recognize that there are ties between us

All men and women living on the Earth

Ties of hope and love

Sister and brotherhood

Watch Taylor perform this song along with the Low Country Singers in memory of the victims of the Charleston shooting victims.

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

Resources: Want to learn more about inspiring quilt artists who focus on social justice issues? Recent articles in the Washington Post about Chawne Kimber and Latifa Saafir are enlightening.

The Social Justice Sewing Academy is an organization that empowers and amplifies the voices of youth through textile arts.

Why we Quilt by Thomas Knauer is an excellent book about activism and quilting.

