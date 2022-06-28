Mixed Media Techniques: Fun with Margarita Korioth

I’ve been wanting to try some of Margarita Korioth’s mixed-media techniques for a while but I finally felt the time was right when I read the last two issues of Quilting Arts Magazine containing a couple of her latest methods. I’m a novice at painting and mixed media so I was a little nervous but Margarita’s techniques seemed so fun, I let my apprehension go!

I had to gather a few supplies I did not have but they were easily purchased online or at the art supply store and then I was ready. I have plenty of scraps and leftover blocks so fabric was not one of the items I needed to procure.

First, I tried Margarita’s technique from the Spring 2022 issue—with her quilt on the cover!—to ‘add a pop of color’ to my fabric. In the article, she uses sewn Half-square Triangle (HST) units, painters tape, and transparent fabric paint to create stripes and other geometric shapes on one half of the HST unit.

I had some leftover Drunkard’s Path blocks so decided to use them as practice pieces in my experiments. Mind you, this technique is not ideal for a curved edge—as I discovered—but using it as a test block still worked for me and taught me a lot.

I taped up the block, following Margarita’s instructions and leaving large open spaces. I didn’t want to duplicate her ‘style’ exactly so I riffed on the technique a bit. In my mind, I thought having large blocks of white would be good. I grabbed my textile paint and a foam brush and painted with my favorite color—purple!

I removed the tape, as Margarita instructs in her article, but I was unhappy because there was too much white. After the purple paint dried, I added more tape and two other paint colors, red and blue.

Removing the tape revealed more strategic elements of white—and more in proportion to the block—and I was pleased with the results.

Tip: Removing the tape can be a little messy; beware of wet paint that will be on the strips. I plopped the removed tape on a paper towel as I went along which helped keep my fingers clean and the strips out of harm’s way of other blocks and my work space.

Admittedly, I don’t love the final painted block. There’s too much paint now on what was the white part of the original block and the new pattern I created is way too ‘loud’ next to the subtle gray printed fabric. Margarita’s impetus was to create a pop of color—not a total painted surface, which is pretty much what I ended up with.

But it was not the technique, rather, it was me and my thought process. Every new technique has a learning curve and with each experiment or venture into a new skill there are bumps along the way. That’s what I’m telling myself, anyway. When I play with this technique the next time, I’ll use a block with straight seams and not pile on too much paint.

Next, I wanted to try Margarita’s Crisscross Cloth technique from the Summer 2022 issue of Quilting Arts. This technique uses paint markers and narrow masking tape to create graphic lines and textures on blank, white fabric.

This felt more like drawing—and I’m more comfortable with a pen in my hand than a paintbrush—yet because the fabric, the substrate, was totally white, I had to design everything. No seam lines to guide me. Gulp!

Because I checked the manufacturer’s directions before I started working with the paint markers—um, Rule #1 of working with any new product, right?—I discovered the paint from the markers can usually be wiped off of a surface and it doesn’t bleed much through the fabric. I decided to work directly on a cutting mat, with it’s plethora of lines, to aid my placement of the tape.

With this technique, Margarita guides you to work with one color at a time. Your first color with be in the foreground and subsequent colors will recede—they’ll look like they’re ‘behind’ the strips created by the first color. My first color was blue, followed by light orange and then lilac purple.

It was fun to use different colors of 1/4″ masking tape, as Margarita instructs, for each color of marker; here the completed panel looks really fun and colorful—and I haven’t even removed the tape yet! As I removed the tape, I could really appreciate the woven quality of working with one color of tape and one colored marker at a time.

I used a narrow strip of tone-on-tone white fabric as my substrate, working on the ‘wrong’ side—I didn’t want the printed white pattern to function as a resist to the paint markers. You can faintly see the print showing through to the side I painted on and I like that serendipitous effect.

I had so much fun trying these techniques and now feel a little silly not doing it sooner. True, I did have to get some new supplies but I’ve learned two fun, new techniques I’m eager to explore again!

Besides, what’s the worst that could happen when you’re playing with a new technique … that you ‘wreck’ a few pieces of fabric!? Not too risky, in the grand scheme of things, right, and I was working with scraps and leftover blocks—perfect for trying something new.

So here are the two ‘final products’ from my play date with Margarita Korioth’s fun techniques. I encourage you to work outside of whatever box you’re usually in. I guarantee you’ll feel refreshed! Get a little uncomfortable, make a mess (at least a little one, maybe), and experiment. An afternoon of artistic play is a peaceful and fun thing to do, and lifts my spirits every time I treat myself to one.

Oh, and by the way, Margarita has new articles in the works—two slated for the Fall issue and one for the Winter one—all full of mixed-media fun so stay tuned for more from Quilting Arts.

I hope you have your own art play day soon!

Have fun,

Kristine P.S.

I had the pleasure of chatting by video with Margarita recently. Watch our video HERE.