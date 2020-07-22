Mixed Greens Reader Challenge

Mixed Greens

Introducing our new Reader Challenge

Gardeners know that the color green can be a neutral, especially with the abundance of color our flower and vegetable gardens provide! Our spring gardens may have faded but our memories of them have not. Now is the time of year—in the northern hemisphere, that it—when summer is in full display. The flowers and vegetables we harvest are nourishing our bodies and our souls. Non-gardeners, too, deeply appreciate the bounty our earth provides and we can celebrate nature together.

Make a 5″ x 7″ sized quilt (oriented vertically) featuring favorite flowers or plants. Mix up the colors in imaginative ways, if you wish. Show us what nature’s bounty means to you. And don’t forget to use green somewhere in your quilt! Look for a gallery of reader’s work in the February/March 2021 issue.

Rules

Create a quilt based on the theme ‘Mixed Greens’ featuring nature’s bountiful color. The quilt must be 5″ x 7″ and vertically oriented. Embellishments must not protrude more than 1⁄2″ from the surface of the piece. The quilt may be made with any materials but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges. Your entry must be free of any text or images protected by copyright, unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you include that written permission with your submission. To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email—one of the entire quilt, including all of the edges, and one of a detail—by September 7, 2020 to [email protected] with ‘Mixed Greens’ in the subject line. Please include your name, city/state, email address, title of the quilt, and a brief statement about your quilt in the email. You may submit more than one entry, but each entry must be in an individual email. To learn tips for photographing your Reader Challenge submission, visit quiltingdaily.com/photographytips. On September 10, 2020, we will post the finalists at quiltingdaily.com/mixed-greens-reader-challenge. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly. Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by September 28, 2020. Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘Mixed Greens’ quilt until March 26, 2021. Your artwork will then be returned to you.

Note: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you are authorizing Golden Peak Media to publish your project in upcoming publications and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected]

We look forward to seeing your work!

IMAGE AT TOP—Photo by Art Illman