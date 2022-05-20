Men’s Tie Quilts: A Special Memory Quilt

So many memories can be sparked from men’s ties—the tie your grandfather wore to church, your father’s favorite golf-themed tie, your husband’s tie from your wedding day, the tie your son wore to his senior prom. A quilt made from ties like these is truly, truly special.

Quilting Instructor Trish Bowman has been designing memory quilts for more 30 years, using everything from sports jerseys to baby onesies to T-shirts. But as far as visual impact, working with men’s ties can create especially stunning designs.

In Trish Bowman’s Workshop, turn ordinary ties into quilt blocks!

In the Making Memory Quilts: Ties with Trish Bowman Online Interactive Workshop, Trish gives great advice and tips for, essentially, making ties into fabric to be used in quilt blocks. From careful deconstruction and to working with the different fabrics used in ties, Trish guides you through working with these emotionally valuable mementos.

A complete quilt pattern using this Bow Tie Quilt is included with the workshop!

In addition to learning to create some useful, basic quilt blocks, you’ll be equipped with the know-how to take your designs even further. Why not try a Dresden Plate quilt designs or a French Braid-style quilt?

Once you have the basics, all kinds of amazing quilt designs are within reach!

Once you understand how to work with neck ties—the stabilizers, the materials, the construction techniques—you’ll be freed to try all kinds of new things!

As Trish says, “It’s fabric. You can make anything you want!”

Downloadable material for your workshop includes:

Bow Tie Quilt Pattern

Tips & Tricks Sheet

Thanks to Trish’s workshop, you can see how easy it is to take your old ties to create rail fence blocks!

Register here! Making Memory Quilts: Ties with Trish Bowman Online Interactive Workshop runs 6/17/2022 – 7/8/2022. Registration ends on 7/1/2022. Register early and save $5 with code: TIES5 – expires 6/17/2022.