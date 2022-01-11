Meet the Quilting Daily Editorial Team: Valerie Uland

We love fresh new faces, interesting perspectives, and a deep zeal for all things quilting here at Quilting Daily, and we were lucky to get all of these rolled into one amazing human with the addition of our new Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting editor, Valerie Uland. Valerie joined the team in October of 2021 and we couldn’t be more excited for the enthusiasm, passion, and love of fabric that she brings to the table. And her beautiful quilt designs, did we mention anything about her beautiful designs? Our online content editor, Sarah, recently had the opportunity to sit down with Valerie and ask her a few things about her life, her quilting journey, and what she hopes to impart on our readers. Check out their conversation below!

Sarah: Tell us about yourself? Where do you live, family, pets, hobbies, etc.

Valerie: I live in Westminster, Colorado. My husband and I raised four children in our 1927 house, originally part of an apple orchard. It seems the renovations, add-ons, and repairs are never-ending, but we love having a big yard in the suburbs (and no HOA’s!). We have a blue merle Shetland Sheepdog named Jax; he’s the third Sheltie we’ve had in our lives, and we’ve finally gotten the infamous “barker”! I also enjoy knitting, weaving, and playing with watercolors.

Valerie Uland

Sarah: How long have you been quilting?

Valerie: I was first inspired to try quilting as a teenager when I saw an Aunt Martha’s Favorite Quilts booklet featuring a traditional Wedding Ring quilt on its cover. I’ve been quilting, piecing, appliquéing, teaching, and learning about quilting ever since, which simple math now reveals to be forty years! My husband built me a quilting cottage (code for “fabric and sewing-machine-collection storage!”) in our backyard for our 25th anniversary.

Sarah: Have you always been an avid reader of LOQ magazine?

Valerie: Oh my, the stacks of back issues I have are a never-ending source of inspiration! And I’ve always appreciated having the Sew Easy lessons for quick reference right in the magazine; even with so many years of quilting experience, I refer to them plenty. I also enjoy a variety of other quilting magazines, including our sister titles of McCall’s Quilting, Quiltmaker, and Quick + Easy Quilts, and it’s inspiring to peruse Quilting Arts, too. One of my favorite things to do is sit in my great-grandmother’s hand-carved upholstered rocker in my quilting cottage and page through magazine back issues for relaxation and motivation.

Sarah: What’s your favorite part of being the editor of Love of Quilting magazine?

Valerie: There are so many favorite parts! I get to work and collaborate with outstandingly intelligent, creative, generous, and kind colleagues. Being on the ground floor of a company passionate about inspiring personal creativity, educating, and connecting with our readers is so fulfilling. I truly believe there is a creator in each of us, and it satisfies our essence to let it play and grow. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention fabric samples—oh, the faaaaabric!

Sarah: What books/publications/content inspires you?

Valerie: Pretty much everything creative inspires me! I’m sure to peruse all the quilting magazines at my local newsstand. Publications that showcase famous bloggers are a beautiful feast for the eyes. I especially enjoy when creatives share their processes and workspaces—I always find it reassuring that I’m not alone in struggling to harness creativity to produce something physical. There are so many avenues of creativity out there; it’s challenging to reign them all in!

Pressed Petals – “I love this quilt, it’s the one hanging in my office.”

Sarah: How has your work experience prepared you for this role?

Valerie: I’ve always been drawn to both creativity and technology. From teaching quilting at my local community center to owning an online quilting pattern and supply business, quilting has long been important to me. When my youngest was in high school, I also went back to school to hone in on multimedia, graphic design, and print production. (A highlight of that experience was taking a life drawing class together with one of my daughters!) Those skills brought me to the online editor position for McCall’s Quilting over a decade ago (where I also had the privilege to teach quilting on a cruise ship!). I had several of my quilt designs published, became the senior editor of that publication, and later moved over to the exciting division of video production for quilting and sewing. Throughout those journeys, I gained on-camera teaching experience, as well. It’s a lot different teaching to a camera (with taped-on googly-eyes above the lens!) than in person. I continued with freelance video production work and ran a web design/creative technical consultant business; I was over-the-moon excited for the opportunity to come on board as the editor of Love of Quilting!

Just one of Valerie’s designs, Mini Accent, a pattern from McCall’s Quilting January/February 2015. A sweet tabletop quilt measuring 18” x 18” when finished.

Sarah: What are your favorite quilting techniques or styles?

Valerie: Part of the appeal of quilting is the variety of styles and techniques—oh, the delight of exploring them all! I enjoy machine appliqué, prepared with turned edges as for hand appliqué but sewn carefully by machine. And gorgeous fabrics by gifted designers always inspire me to try new designs, from bright, loud, and colorful, to sophisticated and subdued. All the passionate surface designers contribute mightily to keeping the quilting tradition vibrant. I appreciate improvisational quilting but find myself daunted by the freedom! For me, I suppose at the very heart of quilting is comfort and love, and nothing speaks to that more than a quilt of classic, traditional pieced blocks set without sashing; there’s just something about the simple rhythm and repetition in the sewing and in the finished quilt that soothes the soul.

Les Biscornus designed by Valerie Uland

Sarah: What advice would you give beginning quilters?

Valerie: Concentrate on having fun and enjoying the journey as you explore and grow your creativity in the world of quilting! Everything you learn is intended to help you create your best quilts, and your best quilts will be the ones that bring you joy to make, keep, and give.

Sarah: What do you hope to accomplish quilt-wise in 2022?

Valerie: I have a baby quilt that I would love to finish; its intended recipient has her own children to enjoy sharing it with now! It’s a Dresden Plate design featuring fabric scraps from little dresses I made for her. Here we are in 2022, and Dresden Plate quilts are trending! I would also love to finish a “grown-up” quilt for each of my adult children that matches their personalities; I have one down, one in progress, and two more after that!