Meet The Editors: Eileen Fowler and Kristine Lundblad

Here at Golden Peak Media, there are Editors, Managing Editors, and Associate or Assistant Editors. Our days are filled with a number of different projects, all toward the goal of creating complete, cohesive, accurate, and beautiful magazines. There are six quilt titles that publish either bimonthly or quarterly at GPM. There are also special issues—such as the annual QuiltCon Magazine—plus the occasional holiday issue, pattern collection, or other special themed compilation.

The work it takes to edit and create content for quilt magazines may not be what you think. We work with words and numbers all day long. One thing we DON’T do all day? Sew and quilt!

Recently, editors Eileen Fowler and Kristine Lundblad got together for a chat, sharing what goes on around the office, how each of us got into quilt publishing, and what kind of quilting we do when we do get a chance to sew—which is on our personal time, by the way. (It’s funny how many times people have assumed we sit around and sew all day as editors. If only!!)

Kristine made pairs of pillows one Christmas using Shayne Dickson’s Bubble Up Pillow pattern from Modern Patchwork, Winter 2017.

Fun fact: Our company headquarters are in Golden, Colorado. Eileen lives nearby. Kristine lives on the East Coast, outside of Boston, and has never been to the Golden offices! Eileen and Kristine have never met in person.

Kristine and Eileen didn’t have a lot of quilting knowledge when they took on their first projects. But the quilting bug bit them, and it didn’t take long for them to sign up for quilting classes.

The Burlington bedsheet that started Eileen’s love of quilting. One of the quilts she made with this literally fell apart after about 30 years—but a small section of it was saved by her sister.

Here’s something Kristine didn’t know before our chat: Eileen started her working career as an accountant. No wonder she’s so good at calculating the amount of yardage needed for the patterns in Love of Quilting and other GPM titles! Her attention to detail is amazing and her proficiency with spreadsheets knocks hours off of these math-related tasks. Watch the video to hear how Eileen got into quilt publishing.

Eileen’s first patterned design, Kismet, was published in Quilters Newletter’s April 2008 issue.

Kristine’s background in journalism, her experience teaching quilting, and good networking helped her land her job. In addition to editing responsibilities, Kristine’s role as Managing Editor is to keep all the parts of Quilting Arts and QuiltCon magazines rolling along smoothly.

Kristine made this Disappearing Nine-Patch quilt with text- and typewriter-inspired fabrics pulled from her stash—all likely considered vintage fabrics now! Some are from Uppercase by Windham Fabrics (debut fabric collection from Summer 2016; three designs called All Caps), Letterpress Collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott Fabrics (from Dec. 2017), an ArtGallery fabric called Silent Typewriter from the Lower the Volume collection, Kona® Cotton Solid from Robert Kaufman Fabrics, and lots of fillers and prints collected over the years. The quilt is clamped to a tri-fold screen, which she uses as her backdrop for virtual calls. Detail shown; inspired by a pattern in Modern Patchwork, Summer 2015, by Lisa Swenson Ruble.

In addition to editing quilting magazine content, both Eileen and Kristine are involved with TV production—Kristine with “Quilting Arts TV” and Eileen with “Love of Quilting TV.” In fact, this summer Kristine and Eileen will finally meet in person when “Quilting Arts TV” begins filming in the GPM video studios for the first time!

Eileen and Kristine enjoy working with the quilt designers and contributors for their magazines and are often inspired by their quilts. They encourage readers to submit their quilt designs or article ideas to Quilting Daily.

We hope you enjoy this video of our chat together about quilting and lots more!

Happy quilting,

Eileen and Kristine