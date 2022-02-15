Meet Gigi Levsen, Editor of McCall’s Quilting Magazine

Here at Golden Peak Media, the Quilt Group works collaboratively on many different magazines. Each magazine has a different personality. McCall’s Quilting is a stalwart of the quilt industry; a well-respected publication with a traditional attitude and a contemporary vibe that’s not afraid to mix things up from time to time.

Gigi Levsen is the new editor of McCall’s Quilting and at the helm since September 2021. Gigi’s path to quilting began with garment sewing and a fashion background—she has a degree in Fashion Design—and she worked in the industry for many years. Later, looking for a new type of sewing project, she decided to make a quilt and the rest is history, personally and professionally!

Gigi Levsen

Gigi eventually worked at Quilter’s Newsletter Magazine before working on McCall’s and Quiltmaker magazines. After a brief hiatus from the working world, Gigi has returned and now leads McCall’s.

Gigi is very interested in engaging with the McCall’s community and welcomes reader feedback—especially valuable are comments on what readers like/dislike and want more/less of. Other bright ideas are welcome, too! She also encourages budding quilt designers to submit their quilt patterns for consideration—both new and established designers have had their quilts in the magazine so give it a go. Maybe you’ll see your quilt in the pages of McCall’s some day! Contact Gigi and the McCall’s Editorial team at [email protected].

Gigi hard at work on the next issue of McCall’s Quilting.

She plans to expand the color options of patterns in McCall’s and is often ‘testing’ the submitted patterns herself, creating different colorways and combinations. Gigi is a hard worker with a delightful personality. She is a warm and congenial colleague and I know she will do well in her new role!

I hope you enjoy this short video of our recent conversation. I predict great things to come from Gigi and McCall’s Quilting magazine. Stay tuned!

Thanks for watching and happy quilting,

Kristine