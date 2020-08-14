McQ&A: Favorite Picnic Quilts

McQ&A: Your Questions, Our Answers!

With autumn on the horizon, we hope our readers are using these remaining days of summer to plan a picnic or enjoy some outdoor fun – even if it’s in their own back yards! In the July/August 2020 issue of McCall’s Quilting our editors offered up their favorite quilt to take along to a picnic or outdoor event.

Anissa Arnold

Managing Editor

I love Tula Pink. The intricacies of her fabric designs are so beautiful and her color palette never fails to intoxicate me and stir up my creative juices. When I first saw Tula’s Pom Poms, Stripes and Solids col- lection from FreeSpirit Fabrics, I knew instantly that I wanted to do something with this collection of fabrics. I needed to find a pattern that would showcase the fabrics and I remembered Maria Umhey’s Picnic pat- tern for our June/July 2017 issue of McCall’s Quick Quilts. I love using bright, contemporary fabrics with traditional pieced patterns and Maria’s pattern fits the bill perfectly. The simplicity of the pattern made my version of this quilt go together quickly but also beau- tifully showed off the pompoms and stripes of Tula’s collection. I call my quilt Pom Pom Parade and as you can see, it makes the perfect picnic quilt!

Annette Falvo

Technical Editor

I have a flannel rag quilt that I take to picnics and outdoor concerts. I don’t worry if it gets a little dirty. Being a rag quilt, it gets better each time I wash it.

Genevieve Stafford Hook

Senior Graphic Designer

I don’t have a festival-specific quilt, but I’m not afraid to pull out the quilts I do have for picnics! Folks always seem surprised that I’m ready and willing to put quilts all over my yard to sit on for parties, but if they’re not getting used, what are they good for? I prefer being able to sit on, roll up in, and cuddle up with all my quilts, and I hope my friends do too.

Eileen Fowler

Associate Editor

I haven’t used any of my quilts for picnics or festivals…yet.

Send questions for the staff to McCall’s Quilting, 500 Golden Ridge Rd., Golden, CO 80401, or email [email protected]

If your question appears on this page, we’ll send you a charm pack of great fabric squares. Ask us…we’ll answer!





