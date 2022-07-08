First Look: McCall’s Quilting September/October 2022

When summer starts moving on and the weather gets cooler, it’s a signal that it’s time to start refocusing and planning more indoor activities for the fall. When the lazy, long days of summer start getting shorter, I feel a renewed sense of productivity and purpose and my thoughts turn to all the quilts I can plan and produce during the colder months. And thinking about new projects leads me to think about new techniques—new ideas to expand my skill set and new details to give my projects style and substance. Some techniques that have really piqued my interest recently are those that add dimension to a flat quilt, give an illusion of dimension, or that construct a flat quilt into something dimensional.

Dimensional details seem to inspire our creative contributors as well; they’ve delivered a delightful selection of quilts and quilted projects just right for autumn experimentation. We’ve got optical illusions, dimensional folding, pleats, inserts, appliques, and even a quilt coat made exclusively with quilting techniques. There are so many ways to be creative with these patterns, and there’s something for every taste and style.

I’m really excited about Shadow Steps by Renee-Claude Chester, a new contributor to McCall’s Quilting, with its bold, dramatic, optical illusion effect. I love its modern look and how the blocks look as if they’re emerging out of the deep, dark background.

I am also cheered and charmed by Fall Forest Floor by Abigail Dolinger, a beautiful bed runner sprinkled with dimensional fabric leaves in the prettiest fall palette.

Ursula Marioth, another new contributor for us, chose the perfect palette and color placement for her lovely quilt, Falling Acorns; it’s such a pretty project for fall but you could plan new combinations for other seasons using our convenient coloring page.

Cross & Carry by Hilary Bobker.

Then we’ve got a couple of projects that literally go beyond two dimensions—they’re fun to make and even more fun to put to use! Cross & Carry by Hilary Bobker is a unique tote bag that is made with a bundle of precut 2½” strips and cool new construction methods.

And we’re excited to be a part of the popular quilt coat trend and introduce our version of a quilt coat pattern, The Quilter’s Coat. I wanted to design a coat pattern that didn’t require any garment making experience or knowledge; it’s constructed with basic quilting techniques, so anyone who has made a quilt or two should be able to successfully make this coat too. We also asked several designers who have made quilt coats to share their projects with us, demonstrating that there are so many cool, creative ways to go about making a beautiful, wearable piece.

Bloomin’ Triangles by Sherri Bain Driver.

And make sure to download our bonus pattern, Bloomin’ Triangles by Sherri Bain Driver, free as a subscriber bonus for a limited time only. Make sure to find it in your issue and download!

I hope this issue provides a spark of creative inspiration for many and myriad quilting projects that will keep you happily occupied during the colder part of the year.

Happy Quilting!

Gigi