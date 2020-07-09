McCall’s Quilting September/October 2020.

We are excited about the September/October issue of McCall’s Quilting.

Of course, we HAVE to include some fall and Halloween projects in the issue since it’s the October issue. I’m sitting here looking at the projects, trying to decide on my favorite and I just can’t do it. There are several that I really, really like. I’m just going to tell you about a few.

Candied Pumpkins. Fabric – David Textiles

First, there is Candied Pumpkins, a table topper by Karen Bialik, with friendly looking jack-o-lanterns and appliquéd candy corn.

An Apple a Day.

And celebrate back-to-school time with Jen Daly’s An Apple a Day. Her pretty little scrappy wall hanging is perfect for this time of year.

Ghoul or Yule

The Christmas side

This quilt is such a fun idea. Pat Syta and Mimi Hollenbaugh designed Ghoul or Yule, a reversible quilt with a Halloween theme on one side and Christmas on the other side. We’ve given the pattern for the Halloween side in the issue and put the appliqué patterns for the Christmas side on our website.

Other fall and Halloween projects in the issue include Spooky Friends, a table runner designed by Peggy Gelbrich, Concoctions, a cute wall hanging by Audrey Mann, and Pumpkin Spice Bread, a bed-size quilt from Charisma Horton.

Hen Crossing: Fabric – Willow Creek by Paint Brush Studio.

Of course, not all the projects are seasonal. We included Hen Crossing, this great throw-size quilt by Barbara Eikmeier. She was inspired by one of Ruby Short McKim’s patterns.

Whirligig by Nancy Allen

For I Love This Quilt, I selected Whirligig by Nancy Allen. What a fun scrappy quilt! I’ll have a good time with it.

We have quilts by Abigail Dolinger, Connie Kauffman, Bev Getschel and Daphne Grieg to round out the issue. There is surely something for everyone.

Until next time, happy quilting,

Lori

Download the Curlicue quilting design here.

Download the Whirligig quilt pattern from I Love This Quilt.