First Look: McCall’s Quilting November/December 2021

Like many in my generation, I was raised by a household of makers. My mom was a fabulously talented needlewoman who always made creative tokens of affection for every holiday. My dad loved to putter at his workbench until all hours of the night. One year I spied a few empty soda cans near his hammers and nails. I had thought they were destined for the recycling bin, but he had other plans. My gift that year was folk-art dollhouse furniture made from cans he had meticulously cut, shaped, and painted. I treasure them to this day because he cared enough to make something special just for me.



Holidays tend to bring out the maker in all of us. A quick poll of the editorial staff had me in stitches! I asked what they were planning on making and gifting this year, and their answers were delightful, ranging from full-size quilts to treats from the kitchen.



Tracy has her heart set on making a big-block quilt.

Denise is cooking up a batch of homemade peanut brittle. Click here to download her recipe.

Annette’s chocolate covered peanut butter balls are sure to be a hit. Click here to make some of your own.

Kristine is making dog biscuits to share with her four-legged ‘nieces and nephews.’

Megan will be knotting macrame coasters.

And I’m gifting hand-dyed socks.

Gnome Alone by Mary Hertel

If your holiday plans include quilting and sewing for friends and family, the November/December issue of McCall’s Quilting has lots of inspiring patterns and projects! Karen Baggs’ holiday table runner and Mary Hertel’s gnome-adorned apron would be fun for any cook’s kitchen. Lisa Pridgen’s adorable zippered pouches could be stuffed with knick-knacks or peppermints. And every present is prettier with a handmade ornament like those made by Abigail Dolinger.

Bitty Bags by Lisa Pridgen

Without a doubt, the quilts on the following pages will also warm your heart. I like imagining reading a book in front of the fire while cuddled under Carol Moellers’ blue-and-white Winter Waltz or Sue Pfau’s Santa’s Log Cabin. This issue truly has something for everyone who loves to quilt.

Winter Waltz by Carol Moeller

May the season of love and joy bring out the maker in all of you.



Happy holidays from Vivika DeNegre and the entire Quilting Daily Editorial Team!



Quilt Basics, the instructions for things you use often in quiltmaking, are available online. If you need help with a technique in any of the projects in this issue, go to quiltingdaily.com/quilt-basics-and-lessons/ to access Quilt Basics.