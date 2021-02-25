First Look: McCall’s Quilting May/June 2021

The forecast is for FRIGID weather in the coming days. You would think that living in Colorado, I’d be used to it, but I have to tell you that I have no intentions of going out when the temperature is down there around 0°. I’ll just stay in the house, bundled up with my quilts, snuggle with my “furry children” and flip through the pretty pages of the May/June issue of McCall’s Quilting. Our theme for the issue is English Gardens and I’m excited about the issue.

I really love to garden. In the stack of reading material next to my chair, you’ll find two different gardening catalogs…and the people at the nursery where I shop nearly break into cheers when they see me arrive. I repeat, I love gardening.

Let’s take a look at some of the flowers and gardens our designers/quiltmakers came up with.

London Lattice by Joel Crabtree

Joel Crabtree’s London Lattice with the lovely shades of purple and easy appliqué shapes is a real beauty. I’m excited to work more with Joel. We’ve done a number of projects with his wife, Natalie. It’s fun for me to see a family endeavor.

Chatsworth Garden by Jo Moury

Chatsworth Garden is Jo Moury’s most recent contribution. Her designs are always lovely and this one fills that bill.

Posies for Mum by Abigail Dolinger is a fresh take on English paper piecing. Those pretty flowers would be a perfect take-along project.

Derbyshire Cottage by Karen Bialik

This one is really calling me. It’s saying, “Make me, make me.” Karen Bialik’s Derbyshire Cottage is stunning. The colors, the design, the embellishments. It’s definitely a family heirloom.

Other quilts in the issue that say “Garden” are Natalie Crabtree’s Tudor Knot and Ramona Sorensen’s Hampton Court Blooms.

Then, we had to include a few masculine quilts for those of you who want to make something special for Father’s Day. Check out Susan Smith’s My Dear Watson, Lynn Lister’s Handsome Stars and Argyle by Terry Albers.

We had a great conversation among the team members as we were trying to think of names that spoke of English gardens. You’ve got to love My Dear Watson as a quilt name.

I selected Super Strings by Molly Black for I Love This Quilt. I have my quilt top pieced and the back is nearly done. I used some beautiful white-on-white fabrics from the Quilters Flour II collection by Henry Glass & Company.

Take a look at the May/June issue of McCall’s Quilting. It’s got a whole lot of good “stuff”.

So for now, I’m staying inside, trying to keep warm and I’m looking forward to spring.

Happy quilting,

Download the English Garden quilting motif.

Download the Basic Lessons.