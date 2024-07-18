✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

I don’t know many quilters who would say that cutting is their favorite part of the quilting process, but when we’re talking about trimming sewn units to stitch up in a new way, then suddenly cutting is something to get excited about! The initial cutting needed to start a project is a necessary step to get going but once you start sewing patches or strips together, cutting up those units and bands is infused with anticipation and eagerness to witness how they all come back together in new and unexpected ways. Let me present to you the McCall’s Quilting Fall 2024 First Look to get the autumn quilting inspiration started.

McCall’s Quilting Fall 2024

While one can make a charming, cuddly quilt with basic units and blocks, when those basic units and blocks are transformed into brand-new designs by splicing and re-sewing, something marvelous and magical is brought into being. The examples of this technique resulting in wonderful quilts is the focus of our fall issue, but our endlessy clever and creative contributors have just scratched the surface of the possibilities inherent in this concept. Even simple customizations, like altering the proportions of unit cutting, can result in new, unique compositions; you’ll never know how far you can take it until you try.

One of our cover girls, Harvest Mixer by Debora Rivera.

And try you should! We’ve got so many excellent patterns to get you started in this issue; the hardest part will be deciding which one to make first.

Double Take by Michelle Freedman.

Michelle Freedman’s Double Take is not only super stylish but super smart as well—no-waste blocks made from pairs of precut squares!

Weaving Loom by Kelly Kirkland.

Weaving Loom, by Kelly R. Kirkland, is a marvelous, modern masterpiece sewn from simple band segments.

Halloween Hexi by Rachel B. Hayes.

Printed fabric panels can transform into a wonderful whirlwind of glowing fall color when you delve into Halloween Hexi by Rachel B. Hayes.

Colorfall by Krisanne Watkins.

Speaking of fall color, we’ve got a gorgeous selection of seasonal projects to commemorate this enchanting time of year. Colorfall by Krisanne Watkins showcases 16 different fabrics in a single fall pillow project.

Maple Magic by Dodi Lee Poulsen.

Dodi Lee Poulsen’s Maple Magic remixes a classic pinwheel block in glowing autumn tonals and includes crumb-pieced leaf blocks.

Pumpkin Patchwork by Kari Mathews.

Pumpkin Patchwork, by Kari Mathews, beautifully encapsulates everything we love about the season.

Hope you enjoyed your first glimpse of the McCall’s Quilting Fall 2024 First Look. So, come join us as we cut and sew, then cut and sew again, to bring color, creativity, and coziness into your life, your home, and your quilting studio!

Happy quilting!

Gigi

