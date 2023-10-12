Maximalism in Quilting: Permission to be Fancy

We’ve noticed a certain trend popping back up in fashion, home décor, and, of course, quilting. What is this trend, you ask? It’s maximalism! Maximalism is defined as “an aesthetic of excess” — essentially embodying the popular phrase “go big, or go home.” So how do you accomplish maximalism in quilting? Luana Rubin is here to explain just that! Keep reading for inspiration on how you can take part in this fun and vibrant trend.

The Magnetic Mid-Century Modern Style

It all started with Mad Men. By 2009 the TV show was on the cover of Vogue and causing ripples in the design world. “Mid-Century Modern” became the hot topic at trend presentations in the garment and then textile industry. At the same time, the Mixed-Media craze was peaking in the contemporary quilting world. Images of densely-layered embellished textile art were gracing the covers of numerous magazines. As the design world began to lean into the concept of a clean, pure design aesthetic, the Mixed-Media trend began to look downright fussy.

Butterflies, Bees, and Alphabe Trees by Janet Stone

It was only a matter of time until the pendulum began to swing towards a simple approach that was re-interpreting the colors of the sixties…and only a matter of time until this trend was embraced by a group of quilters who organized and collaborated, and formed what we know as the Modern Quilting movement.

Fun with Geometry

The pendulum is swinging again, as it always does. The severely geometric lines that attracted us ten or twelve years ago have been evolving and changing to converge with more complex contemporary textile art forms. Such is the nature of trends. They don’t stay the same. They continue to change. That doesn’t mean we are going to tire of visiting places like Palm Springs where the Mid-Century design sense was frozen in time, then embraced and enhanced in the last ten years.

Shared Foundation by Marisa Marquez Cortezon

But it means that we, as a creative tribe, are swinging back toward something more wild and free and frankly…lush. Maximalism is the trend just peeking over the horizon now, having made its way through the Home Dec industry (velvet couches) and the Fashion industry (mixed large colorful prints), and it may well be making an appearance in your stash by the time you read this essay.

The Spot On pillow by Denise Buchwalter Losczyk is an example of a Maximalist pattern available on our website.

Colorful Fun for All

Fifteen years ago, quilters complained they didn’t know what to do with large colorful prints. It took a while for us to understand and embrace the imaginings of Amy Butler, Kaffe Fassett, Jane Sassaman, and now Tula Pink. Now we don’t think twice about cutting up oversize florals and mix ing them with geometrics and other busy prints. If this sounds familiar, you are already a Maximalist! Congratulations!

Everything All at Once by Maria Shell

The rising popularity of African prints and Dutch Wax Prints (created for the African market) is following several years of European fashion designers using these huge wild designs for extravagant garments. Brands like Julius Holland are becoming popular with quilters in Europe and now the US. You have probably seen these fabulous fabrics in your social media feeds in fashion photos. They are here in the US, for sale by the yard now (you can find them at eQuilter.com).

Baroque in Blue by Hilde Hoogwaerts

Cool Clutter-Core

If you want to take this trend further, go down the rabbit hole of Clutter-Core. It may be too much for some of you, but somewhere between 21st Century Crazy Quilts and the revival of fancy passementerie and jacquard ribbons, you will find a comfortable place to land before you fall down the Clutter-Core sinkhole. (No, you cannot have too many fabrics, embellishments, or art supplies.)

Scrap Baskets by Lynn Roddy Brown is another example of a Maximalist pattern available on our website.

If you have the heart and soul of a Maximalist, you probably have a collection of these juicy fabrics in your stash already, but perhaps you’ve hesitated to cut them up. The good news is you can let the fabric do the heavy lifting as you design your quilt—by combining unexpected colors, prints, and styles.

Maximize Your Quilts with These Techniques

When you add deliberate cutting and sewing techniques like Stack-n-Whack, fussy cutting, and broderie perse (cutting out large shapes and appliquéing them to the block, border, or entire quilt), you can add this sassy style to the center of a medallion, alternating blocks, or a layered cut-out border. Truly, your creativity is your only limit, which means there are NO limits to the possibilities in the Maximalist Club.

Whizz Bang by Rachael Daisy

Once you work up a maximum head of creative steam, you will start to think about luxurious embellishments and opulent whimsy…with beading, hand or machine embroidery, pine burr layers, yo-yos, or buttons. Now is your chance to play with lush elements, tying them all together with a color or design theme.

Spontaneous Order by Niraja Lorenz

This is a trend where you can fire up your passion for historic influences such as Victorian or even seventies elements. Start with a theme or focus, audition colors and fabrics, then put on some inspirational music (Vivaldi’s Four Seasons? David Bowie?) and let it all pour out. This is the time to switch on your carefully curated digital mix-tape and let your fabrics do the dancing and singing.

Look at the Details

One textile trend that is parallel to Maximalism is the exponential growth of detailed artwork that is being produced on digital-printed panels. These scenic panels often have so many exquisitely detailed motifs in one piece of fabric, it can be inspiring as a centerpiece, or it can be cut up and pieced just like the yardage of any other large-scale print.

Aztec Sunrise by Stuart Hillard is another example of a Maximalist pattern available on our website.

If you like to keep one foot in Modernism and want to dip your toes into Maximalism, try mixing the crazy big prints with solid cottons in ‘pop’ colors. The solids will give the eye a place to rest, but the accent colors will add a zing to your project. The most authentic form of creativity comes from your own personal sense of color, proportion, and design.

There is no right or wrong, and really the best finished quilts come when we follow our heart and trust our own innate sense of style and taste. Fill up your creative reservoir by looking at dense, extravagant, flamboyant art and design… then let it ferment and distill into your own ambrosia of distinctive quilt-making. Whether you are making a special bed quilt or a wall hanging, those who view your work will be dazzled by your sense of adventure and the joy that is expressed in your work.

Pinwheels on Parade by Scott Murkin is another example of a Maximalist pattern available on our website.

Be Fancy

Many of the photos in this article are incredible, one-of-a-kind works of art without patterns available; they are expressions of creative, talented quilters who have honed their craft to the highest level for the rest of us to enjoy and admire. Look for ideas, techniques, and color or print combinations from these stunning pieces that catch your eye and incorporate one or more into your next project!

Garden of the Gods by Claudia Pfeil is another example of a Maximalist pattern available on our website.

However, existing quilt patterns do provide a useful starting point for branching out and experimenting with a maximalist aesthetic. Not only will you master valuable technical skills by following a quilt pattern, but it’s also an opportunity to branch out creatively by planning a version that’s different from the one in the picture. There are also many maximalist patterns available at QuiltingDaily.com — but just about any quilt pattern can become a maximalist masterpiece if you make it so!

Luana Rubin has worked as a designer, trend forecaster, and artist in the garment, textile, and quilt industries for over 40 years.