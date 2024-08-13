Mastering Quilt Bindings

✓ New Pattern Alert! Check out the latest patterns from QuitlingDaily. Don't forget to keep an eye out for our old favorites, too!

Whether you are a beginner or a more experienced quilter, this method for attaching binding to the edge of quilts is easily achievable. Observe other quilters, ask questions, watch videos, and in no time, binding will be no biggie. You can master quilt bindings!

Preparing Binding

Strips for quilt binding may be cut either on the straight of grain or on the bias. For this example, cut strips on the straight of grain.



1 Measure the perimeter of your quilt and add approximately 24″ to allow for mitered corners and finished ends. 2 Cut the necessary number of strips (the total in step 1 divided by the usable width of your fabric) to achieve desired length. We like to cut binding strips 2¼” wide, but some folks prefer 2½”. It’s your choice. Experiment! 3 Join your strips into 1 continuous length using diagonal seams (Photo A). Press seams open. Photo A 4 Press binding in half lengthwise, wrong sides facing, to make double-fold binding (Photo B).

Photo B

Attaching Binding

1 Choose a starting point along one side of the quilt; do not start at a corner. Match the two raw edges of the binding strip to the raw edge of the quilt top. The pressed binding fold will be free and to left of seam line (Photo C). Leave a 12″ or longer tail of binding strip dangling from beginning point. Stitch, using ¼” seam, through all layers. Photo C Attach the binding to your quilt using a walking foot. (This prevents puckering when sewing through the five layers.) 2 For mitered corners, place a pin ¼” from corner to mark where to stop stitching. Stop stitching ¼” from corner; backstitch (Photo D) and remove quilt from sewing machine. Rotate quilt a quarter turn and fold binding straight up, away from corner, forming 45-degree-angle fold (Photo E). Bring binding straight down in line with next edge to be sewn, leaving top fold even with raw edge of previously sewn side (Photo F). Begin stitching at top edge, sewing through all layers (Photo G). Photo D Photo E Photo F Photo G 3 Stop stitching about 8″ away from starting point, leaving about a 12″ tail at end (Photo H). Bring beginning and end of binding to center of 8″ opening and fold each back, leaving about ¼” space between the two folds of binding. Finger press the folds (Photo I). (Allowing this ¼” extra space is critical, as binding tends to stretch when it is stitched to the quilt. If the folded ends meet at this point, binding may be too long for the space after the ends are joined.) Photo H Photo I 4 Open binding and draw line across wrong side of binding on fold line, as shown in Photo J. Draw line along lengthwise fold of binding at same spot to create an X (Photo K). Photo J Photo K 5 With edge of ruler at marked X, line up 45-degree angle marking on ruler with one long side of binding (Photo L). Draw diagonal line across binding as shown in Photo M. Repeat for other end of binding. Lines must angle in same direction (Photo N). Photo L Photo M Photo N 6 Pin binding ends together with right sides facing, pin-matching diagonal lines as shown in Photo O. Binding ends will be at right angles to each other. Machine-stitch along diagonal line, removing pins as you stitch (Photo P). Photo O Photo P 7 Lay binding against quilt to double-check that it is correct length (Photo Q). Trim ends of binding ¼” from diagonal seam (Photo R). Photo Q Photo R 8 Finger press diagonal seam open (Photo S). Fold binding in half and finish stitching the binding to your quilt (Photo T). Photo S Photo T

Hand Stitching Binding to Quilt Back

1 Trim any excess batting and quilt back with scissors or a rotary cutter (Photo U), leaving enough batting (about ¼” beyond quilt top) to fill binding uniformly when it is turned to quilt back. Photo U 2 Bring pressed, folded edge of binding to quilt back to cover machine stitching. Blindstitch folded edge to quilt backing, using a few pins or binding clips just ahead of stitching to hold binding in place (Photo V). Photo V Choose a good cotton thread that matches the binding fabric. 3 Continue stitching to corner. Fold under unstitched binding from next side, forming a 45-degree angle and a mitered corner. Stitch mitered folds on both front and back (Photo W).

Photo W

A thread conditioner or beeswax can help keep the thread from tangling.

All finished and ready to use your quilt! With practice and persistence, you’ll soon find that quilt bindings are no longer a daunting task but a skill you’ve mastered with ease.

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up