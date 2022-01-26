Make a Creative Reset | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 25

At the beginning of every year, we are inundated with media that tells us it is time to renew, refresh, to set new goals, and to reimagine our lives.

In this episode of the Quilting Arts Podcast, we examine how artists approach the concept of a creative reset and starting fresh with a conversation featuring Artist in Residence, Timna Tarr. Tune in to learn more about how creativity can be enhanced by taking stock of where you are, working in a series, limiting your options, and setting – or not setting – attainable goals.

We love Timna’s comical self portrait quilt, I Woke Up Like This for its humor and the way it that captures her personality.

Meet Timna Tarr

Today’s Artist in Residence, Timna Tarr comes from a long line of quilters but did not begin quilting until after studying art history in college. She bought her first longarm in 2001 and began quilting for others shortly thereafter. Timna has become well known through sharing her work in exhibits, through magazine publications, and on Quilting Arts TV. She’s also a fabric designer for Studio E Fabrics, and an in-demand teacher and speaker. She lives in Western Massachusetts and works out of her studio in Holyoke, MA.

Website: https://www.timnatarr.com/

Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation

This quilt, The Hare Apparent was one of the images reproduced in Noble Menagerie, Timna’s first fabric line for Studio E fabrics.

Timna’s first quilt she published was in Quilting Arts, more than 15 years ago! We snapped a quick photo of the page. Timna has always seen life with a bit of humor, no matter what. It was an entry into the Creative Self Portrait reader challenge.

This Episode’s Quote

“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” –Rainer Maria Rilke Austrian poet and novelist

