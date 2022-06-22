Love Stories, Quilts, and Travel | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 78

Novelist Patience Griffin joins Lori, Tracy, and Ginger to discuss love stories, quilts, and travel. Boy-oh-boy would the hosts want to join Patience on a trip to research one of her delightful books! This episode is filled with the usual catching up on what the hosts have been working on, then in the final segment, Tracy leaves everyone with a thought of the day.

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori, and Ginger catch up.

Lori’s Feathers

Ginger’s Sneak Peek—RNK Glow-in-the-dark thread

Open Studios | Patience Griffin

Double RITA® Finalist and award-winning author, Patience Griffin has been writing and sewing her whole life but didn’t discover her love of quilting until her late thirties. She decided the best way to acquire her first quilt was to make one for herself.

At nearly the same time, she started commuting three and a half hours a day for her dream engineering job. To pass the time on the long drive, she got hooked on audiobooks—especially books with love stories. Within a couple of years, she was writing stories of her own. It was no surprise to her family and friends when she combined her love of quilting, her small-town roots, and her obsession with her Scottish heritage.

She has gained some recognition with her September 11th Story Quilt which has toured the country as the property of the Pentagon. She has teamed up with QT Fabrics for an extensive line of fabrics to accompany her novels and patterns. She has a master’s degree in nuclear engineering but spends her days writing stories about hearth and home, and dreaming about the fictional small towns of Gandiegow, Scotland, and Sweet Home, Alaska.

Blame it on Scotland and the Goodbye Quilt

More information on Patience’s Books and quilt patterns: www.patiencegriffin.com/letsquilt

Final Segment | Tracy Thought of the Day

Not Even One Note by Seth Godin

FINE FINISHES | Brought to You by HandiQuilter

HandiQuilter educator Barb Tatera joins Tracy to discuss quilting negative space.

