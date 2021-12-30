Love of Quilting TV: Behind the Scenes

Love of Quilting’s TV series has been going strong for many years. In fact, we celebrate the 500th episode in our upcoming 3900 series! What does it take to produce this educational and fun quilting show? Editors Tracy Mooney and Eileen Fowler share a little of the behind-the-scenes magic.

Tracy: Eileen, Was this your first time behind the scenes at LOQTV?

Eileen: It was! I have worked with Angela and Sara on pattern-related things, but this was my first time actually working with them behind the scenes on the TV episodes. A LOT of preparation goes into LOQTV. (We’re already in the planning stage for the next series!) During the week we were actually filming, I helped with staging the set, prepping some step-outs for the pattern demonstrations, checking on the sewing machine and other props, etc. They kept me hopping!

Setting the stage for episode 3911.

Eileen: This was your first time as a guest on the series. How did you prepare for your episode?

Tracy: I spent a very intense week preparing for the show. Seven days before the shoot, we were informed that a guest was exposed to Covid-19. The producer of the show, Vanessa Lyman, asked if I could possibly fill in. That meant I had a week to create projects, make step-outs—which are samples of each step of the process for each project, and learn the machine. I haven’t sewn on a Pfaff in quite a few years, and since this project is one in which you customize your machine set-up, I really needed to learn how to use the machine. As you work through a project that you will present, it is interesting to think of the perspective of the viewer. What do they need to know? How do I explain this so they easily understand? It exercises a different muscle in your brain from when you just sew.

Tracy prepped and ready to roll!

Tracy: What was the most unexpected thing you learned about watching a TV show being filmed?

Eileen: The video and production crew doesn’t get enough credit! I guess they have enough experience to have this stuff down to a science. Generally, each episode has a quick verbal run-though–so the crew knows what to expect, can lock in camera angles, and check the audio. They estimate the amount of time needed for each portion of the episode, set the timer, and start rolling. Filming three or more episodes a day is no easy task. I was blown away by their efficiency! (They also impressed me with their knowledge of quilting.)

Lights, camera…ACTION!

Eileen: How is teaching on the LOQTV series different than in a classroom setting?

Tracy: You don’t have the immediate feedback that you get in a classroom when you are filming for TV. Since the segment is recorded in 20 minutes, what you see on television is exactly how it was filmed. It is such a quick period of time to work through the technique. If Sara didn’t think of a question, it was not asked which is very different from being in a classroom.

Tracy demonstrates her technique for little English paper piecing.

Tracy: Did you learn anything new from Sara and Angela?

Eileen: Angela always inspires me with new, interesting techniques. And Sara is a wizard with a sewing machine. They make it all look so easy! It was amazing watching them work together (with little or no rehearsals); they can do the demonstrations and keep the dialog moving along while still focusing on the timing. (Seriously, I can’t walk and chew gum at the same time.) They make a great team.

Sara and Angela taking a quick break before setting up the next episode.

Eileen: What did you enjoy most about your experience on Love of Quilting?

Tracy: It was fun! It may have been stressful planning the segment, but once the cameras were rolling, I enjoyed it. It was a dream come true for me to share a quilting project on such an iconic show!

Check your local listings for Love of Quilting TV and watch for the 3900 series coming January 13, 2022!

Happy Quilting!

Eileen and Tracy