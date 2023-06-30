Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4201 – Arrow Point

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4201! The Arrowhead quilt block made its debut in 1941, and was pieced using individually cut patches, which can be tedious. In this episode, Angela Huffman presents two contemporary construction methods for today’s quilters that make quick work of this quilt block—and add in a lot of fun!

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Tools Used in this Episode:

Batting Used: Fabrics Used:

You’ll find Arrow Point, originally by Kari Matthews, in the March/April 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

From our Shop