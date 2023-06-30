Shopping Cart

LOVE OF QUILTING TV SERIES 4200 Articles 1 min read

Love of Quilting Series 4200: Episode 4201 – Arrow Point

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments

Join us for a preview of Love of Quilting Series 4200 episode 4201! The Arrowhead quilt block made its debut in 1941, and was pieced using individually cut patches, which can be tedious. In this episode, Angela Huffman presents two contemporary construction methods for today’s quilters that make quick work of this quilt block—and add in a lot of fun!

Click here to get details on all the episodes in Love of Quilting TV Series 4200!

Tools Used in this Episode:

Quilting motif used was Darlene’s Paisley by Urban Elementz

Rotating cutting mat from Olfa

Frixion heat-away pen 

¼” foot 

Glasshead pins 

12” Square ruler with a 45-degree diagonal 

Tools Used Throughout the Series:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Magic Quilting & Crafting Spray

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars and Olfa

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting Used:

Fabrics Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Basin Feedsacks from Riley Blake

You’ll find Arrow Point, originally by Kari Matthews, in the March/April 2023 issue of Love of Quilting Magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4200 series eBooklet!

