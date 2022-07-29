First Look: Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting September/October 2022
As the summer winds down, harvests are gathered, canning routines commence, children return to school, and homecomings roll around—our thoughts and hearts tend to turn homeward. It seems only natural that this issue should celebrate the warm community feeling of homes, houses, and neighborhoods. From reminiscing about the places where we grew up to where we’re “planted” now, from welcoming friends and families into our homes to making gifts for loved ones’ homes, we bring you patterns that honor the sense of home.
Dwellings by Joanie Holton is our new series quilt; make an eclectic neighborhood one block at a time. And look inside your issue for a fun project to make with just three blocks!
or Jen Daly’s Village Square wall hanging, grab a precut 5” charm pack and stitch a small community of houses, trees, and hearts surrounding a town square.
Use scraps to piece and embellish a fun decorative pillow with Michele Mishler’s Sweet Happy Homes.
Psst…Don’t miss the adorable Sweet Happy Homes pillow Halloween fabric option featured in the issue!
Charisma Horton’s Fall Retreat will have you sewing up a small harvest of pumpkins and ripe stalks of corn.
Pineapples are known as a symbol of welcome, and Susan Deshensky artfully combines traditional Pineapple blocks with a center block depicting a pineapple in Welcome to Our Home.
The Cabin on Bear Lake bed quilt by Sara Gallegos is the definition of cozy with plaid flannels and chambray.
And Terrie Peterson’s bed quilt, Autumn Sky, will have you sleeping under the stars.
The season wouldn’t be complete without those giant yellow sunflower blooms—sew up Natalie Crabtree’s magical garden of Dresden Plate blocks with her Bountiful Sunflowers lap quilt design.
Angela Huffman’s Bluegrass Jamboree lap quilt brings a little toe-tapping fun into your home with lively hues and clever block construction.
We bring you two Quilt of Valor® designs in this issue: From Sea to Shining Sea by Marianne Fons features waves of blue, ideal for sailors; and Cristy Bowman’s Stars for Home & Heroes, showcasing traditional prints in bold colors.
Marie by Krisanne Watkins, a bed quilt featuring berry pinks late-summer greens and wheat-hued backgrounds. For our Love of Quilting readers, turn to page 96 and download your FREE bonus digital pattern by October 30, 2022. Also available for purchase here.
Take time for yourself to have fun making, and may your home sweet home be full of quilts!
Quilt with joy,
Valerie
*Quilt featured in header image: Dwellings, by Joanie Holton; a series quilt featuring paper foundation pieced house blocks.
