First Look: Love of Quilting September/October 2021 Issue

Ah, autumn! It’s the time of year when we look forward to cooler weather, gorgeous fall leaves, all things pumpkin-spiced, Halloween…and more quilting!

If this is your favorite season to hang out with your sewing machine, check out the projects we’ve packed into our Love of Quilting’s September/October 2021 issue!

What’s fall without some cozy plaids, flannels, and cottons in rich, warm colors? We’ve got you covered! You’ll find solid and tonal fabrics ideal for many of these patterns–like Lori Miller’s tessellating Autumn Aglow.

Make blocks in a flash with a simple stitch-and-flip technique for Autumn Aglow.

Add some softer autumn tints for Christy Bowman’s sweet Maple Leaf Lane.

Give curved piecing a go for Maple Leaf Lane.

Spice things up with fabrics in a variety of light and dark fall colors for the luminous Dawn & Dusk designed by Marie Fuselier.

Dawn & Dusk is a fun way to play with color values

This is also a great time of year to learn new techniques or shortcuts. Try windowing fusible appliqué for Thirteen Stars-this issue’s Quilt of Valor® by Mary Kay Davis.

Salute your favorite veteran with Thirteen Stars.

Paper foundation piece with colorful batiks for Shannon Arnstein’s Dancing Leaves—our dazzling cover quilt. It’s a breeze with our step-by-step Sew Easy Lesson!

Wouldn’t a bed of Dancing Leaves be lovely?

Need a quilt in a hurry? Raid your stash to whip up Liz Porter’s Zipped Up.

Colorful scraps make a fun Zipped Up quilt!

Are you stitching along with us on Scott Flanagan’s Warmth of Our Stars? This flannel beauty is the perfect fall quilt to cuddle under!

Plus, you’ll want to check out how Sue Spargo adds wool to her quilts in this issue’s Trunk Show!

There are plenty of cool days ahead, so why not get a start on the season by picking a pattern (or two) and grabbing some luscious fabrics in your favorite fall prints and colors. After all, autumn IS the best time of the year to be quilting!

Happy Quilting!

Eileen

P.S. Got a favorite fall quilt made from a Love of Quilting pattern? Share your story and pictures with us at [email protected]!

Download the Fluttering Leaves Quilting motif.