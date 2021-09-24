First Look: Love of Quilting November/December 2021 Issue

Articles, Christmas & Winter Quilt Patterns, Love of Quilting Magazine, Trending

Love of Quilting November/December 2021

Love of Quilting November/December 2021 header
Oh my! The holidays are almost here, and there is so much to do! Decorating, shopping, and all that wrapping! Are you ready? Not to worry—we’re here to help!

Whether you’re looking for special quilts to deck your halls or a couple of last-minute projects to gift, you’re sure to find a few that fit the bill in Love of Quilting’s November/December 2021 issue!

Wrap up the holidays early with Love of Quilting’s November/December 2021 issue!

We know time is precious during the holiday season–so we’ve included several quilts designed especially for precuts. You’ll flip over Peggy Gelbrich’s festive Tannenbaum Tumble made with 2½” strips.

Tannenbaum Tumble by Peggy Gelbrich

Precut 10” squares give Nancy Scott’s spectacular My Lucky Stars design a scrappy look and make it quick to assemble!

My Lucky Stars by Nancy Scott

Or grab colorful 5” charm squares, your crayons, and your kids to make Karen Bialik’s whimsical Snowlady. Isn’t she adorable?

Snowlady by Karen Bialik

Combine a collection of red and gray Christmas prints and a unique piecing technique to assemble the blocks for Amaryllis Stars—our lovely cover quilt by Angela Huffman.

Amaryllis Stars by Angela Huffman

Shining Bright, Laura Strickland’s pieced and appliquéd Hanukkah design made with a variety of batiks in beautiful blues and whites, is the perfect quilt to light up any room.

Shining Bright by Laura Strickland

Wrap your favorite service member or veteran in a quilty hug with Spangled, this issue’s Quilt of Valor® by Jennifer Thomas.

Spangled Quilt of Valor® by Jennifer Thomas

Speaking of wrap, with 2021 coming to an end, we’re also wrapping up Scott Flanagan’s Warmth of Our Stars series. We hope you’ve had as much fun sewing as we’ve had just watching your progress.

And there’s so much more—because it’s never too late to start on holiday projects!
Ready, set, sew!

Happy Quilting!
Eileen

P.S. We hope you’ve been good and Santa is bringing you that new longarm! Be sure to check out Dawn Cavanaugh’s advice for planning its new space in her Quilting the Quilt article.

Download the Finishing Touch: Holly & Ribbon Quilting quilting motif.
