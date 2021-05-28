First Look: Love of Quilting July/August 2021 Issue

Many of the quilts we make these days start with a block design. But did you know that early American quilts were more likely to be made up of several borders assembled around a stunning center print? Decades later, our eyes are still drawn to medallion quilts.

In the Love of Quilting July/August 2021 issue, we uncover medallion designs you’re sure to love!

You’ll find a nice variety of quilts with a central motif–from the very traditional Colonial Medallion by Liz Porter to the more modern flair of Starling by Emily Bailey!

A few whimsical prints will turn Emily Bailey’s Starling into a treasured baby quilt.

Framing a gorgeous print or panel with pieced borders is still a very popular look for medallion quilts. But why not get a little more creative with the quilt’s center? Ramona Sorensen appliquéd petite petals to a center block for her petite Edelweiss wall hanging.

Ramona Sorensens’ Edelweiss makes a lovely wall décor.

Even if you’re not a fan of multiple pieced borders, you can still create a medallion-look with pieced blocks. Pat Syta and Mimi Hollenbaugh share a couple of quilts made this way, including Liberty for All, their striking Quilt of Valor® seen on our cover and the bed-sized beauty, Jade Seranade.

Stitch up a soothing Jade Seranade by Pat Syta and Mimi Hollenbaugh

We have been building out from the center of Scott Flanagan’s Warmth of Our Stars quilt for several issues now. If you are quilting along with us, we’re officially at Part 4. Sew much fun!

We also revisit medallion favorites from our past: Red Between the Lines by Marianne Fons and Family Traditions from Sara Maxwell and Dolores Smith.

Plus, you’ll want to check out three fun new designs by Angela Huffman and Sara Gallegos featured in our Love of Quilting TV’s 3700 series!

Summer Saturday by Angela Huffman makes triangles a walk in the park.

What better ways to celebrate summer and American traditions than with picnics in the park, dazzling fireworks displays, thrilling baseball games, and gorgeous new medallion quilts!

Happy Quilting!

Eileen

Download the Finishing Touch: Undercurrents Quilting quilting motif.