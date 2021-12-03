First Look: Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting January/February 2022

When is quilting season for you? Does it seem to have an official beginning? Although quilting season never truly ends, there’s something about winter that somehow feels like the official start of quilting season to me!

I’m in Colorado, where we enjoy four distinct seasons. By this time of year, all the colorful autumn deciduous leaves have pretty much fluttered to the ground, and I’ve enjoyed many leaf-crunching neighborhood evening walks. Now, the weather feels crisper, and before I know it, there comes a little sprinkle…that turns to a sparkle…that turns to snow. That’s when it hits me: it’s Quilting Season!

Stroll along with me in the wintry wonderland of our Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting January/February 2022 magazine.

For a classic, graphic beauty in crisp red and white, recreate our cover quilt, Liz Porter’s Peppermints & Snowflakes.

Choose two favorite colors with value variations for Ramona Sorensen’s Winter Sparkles.

Ramona Sorensen’s sensational two-color quilt in values of purple, Winter Sparkles.

Or try Snowfall, by Jean Kritenbrink, which depicts the peacefulness of snow drifting softly to the ground with a clever gradient effect.

Snowfall by Jean Kritenbrink, a frosty Shoo-Fly quilt block makeover.

For a frosty quilt that will warm your home, look to Ice Cubes by Charisma Horton, a playful quilt that’s full of chilly-weather fun—perfect for when you’re looking for an easy design.

Charisma Horton’s Ice Cubes shows off cute winter prints.

For a quilt design that looks much more complicated than it is, check out Sara Gallegos’ Shimmer & Shine, as featured in the new 3900 TV series of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting coming January 13.

Shimmer & Shine by Sara Gallegos; its secondary design makes it look more complicated than it is.

When you’re looking to soothe the chill, you’ll find Angela Huffman’s re-imagined traditional Log Cabin block in Cozy Moments (also from the new 3900 TV series of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting coming January 13).

Angela Huffman’s Cozy Moments re-imagines the traditional Log Cabin block into diamonds.

And for those who love to relax into the leisurely pace of English paper piecing, turn to Forgotten Garden where Kelly Ashton brings a modern aesthetic to a hand-pieced vintage beauty, and shares expert tips of how she made her beautiful machine quilting pop!

Forgotten Garden by Kelly Ashton is perfect for those who love to relax with English paper piecing.

Or try Laura Strickland’s North Sea Fisherman, based on the iconic coastal sweater, to warm you up.

Laura Strickland’s North Sea Fisherman wraps you in a design as comforting as your favorite sweater.

Patti Carey’s With Heartfelt Thanks for this issue’s Quilt of Valor® pumps up the love with a finishing touch of hand-appliquéd hearts, yet the design is simple enough for anyone who wants to contribute a quilt to a very worthwhile cause.

Patti Carey’s Quilt of Valor With Heartfelt Thanks features simple hand-appliquéd hearts.

Also in this issue, you’ll learn Dawn Cavanaugh’s top tips on how to mark guides simply and quickly on your quilt borders for machine quilting. And see how one quilter turned to her stash of hand-dyed blue fabrics to soothe her soul during the pandemic in this issue’s Trunk Show.

Get the digital issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting January/February 2022 magazine or click here to subscribe.

I hope your winter is off to a cozy start. Light a candle, brew up a new flavor of tea, some hot cider, or maybe try one of my favorites: Nestlé’s Abuelita, authentic Mexican hot chocolate. Make some time for yourself and relax with your Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting January/February 2022 magazine. Rev up your sewing machine; it’s Quilting Season!

Valerie