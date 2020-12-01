First Look: Love of Quilting January/February 2021 Issue

If you’re like us, you love inspecting the gorgeous quilts in shows and competitions. We’re initially drawn to the overall design, the colors, and the shapes. But we know quiltmakers often add a little something extra—like texture—to make their designs stand out.

In Love of Quilting’s January/February 2021 issue, our designers share their ideas for creating amazing textures in quilts.

Texture in quilts can be created in a variety of ways. It can be as simple as the fabrics you use; think cozy flannels, fuzzy wools, or soft plushes. Your choice of quilting motifs can add another element. Or you could embellish your quilt with things like embroidery, lace, ribbons, crystals, buttons, or beads.

See how Kristen Clay used a classic garment technique in her blocks and added a fun prairie point edging for Pintuck Pop.

Use your sewing machine and a twin needle to add a unique texture in Pintuck Pop!

How about creating some dimension to your quilt with trupunto? Marjorie Busby shares a simple trapunto process in her sweet Butterfly Effect design.

Marjorie Busby’s appliquéd and stitched Butterfly Effect design uses trapunto to make her butterflies really stand out!

Angela Huffman and Sara Gallegos demonstrate a few texture tricks of their own in quilts from our new Love of Quilting TV 3600 Series If you love the soft fuzziness of chenille, check out Angela’s Widgets & Rockets quilt. She used chenille tape to outline the rockets and stars. It’s quick and easy!

What little astronaut could resist snuggling under the stars of this fuzzy Widgets & Rockets quilt!

Then discover all the fun decorative stitches your sewing machine has to offer–like Sara did for Corinthian Stars. It’s a fun way to explore your sewing machine’s features!

Play with fancy threads and the decorative stitches on your sewing machine to make Corinthian Stars!

Plus, we hope you’ll join us as we begin this year’s 6-part quilt-along series for Warmth of Our Stars with Scott Flanagan. Scott designed this quilt especially for a collection of colorful pre-cut 2½” strips—and it’s a beauty!

Scott uses a soft flannel for Warmth Of Our Stars, but with so many collections of pre-cut strips available these days, the sky’s the limit!

We’re inspired! What textures will you add to your next award-winning quilt?

Happy Quilting!

Eileen

P.S. Have you been inspired to make a quilt from Love of Quilting? Tell us about it and share a picture at: [email protected].

Download the Finishing Touch: Magic Vine Quilting quilting motif