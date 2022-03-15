Don’t let those big longarm machines intimidate you! Learn how easy they are to operate with Angela Huffman’s Longarm Fundamentals online workshop designed for those new to longarm quilting or just looking to see what all the fuss is about. Discover how it all works! This online workshop is a mastery class for stand-up quilters using longarm, midarm or shortarm quilting machines.

In this online workshop you’ll join PBS’s Love of Quilting co-host and blue ribbon winning longarm quilter, Angela Huffman, as she walks you through everything you need to know to start your quilting adventure. This is the class she wishes she could take back when she got her first longarm machine. It is the class that should come with every new machine!

Learn all the techniques for how to longarm quilt your quilts with ease.

Enjoy over 13 hours of video instruction in this Longarm Fundamentals class.

Who should take this course:

Beginning to intermediate quilters who want to learn about longarm quilting. Whether you just got your stand-up machine out of the box, or you’ve owned one for years, you will learn an incredible amount in this class.

Stand up quilters who want to learn how to streamline their techniques and get substantial tips on how to master their longarm quilting machine.

Stand up quilters who are looking to build their skills and dip their toes into custom quilting

Quilters who want to learn at their own pace online

Quilters who would enjoy interacting with others in the class

Don’t send your quilts out anymore! Use your own longarm machine to create beautiful quilts like this after taking this online workshop with Angela Huffman.

In the video below, Angela gives a great description of everything you will get out of this workshop!

The Longarm Fundamentals with Angela Huffman workshop starts on 4/22/2022 and lasts through 5/20/2022.

Register here! Registration ends 5/6.