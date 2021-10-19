The Log Cabin block has so many options and endless ways that you can be creative and unique. This course will help you explore this marvelous and versatile block. By the end of this course, you will have some great ideas on how to make your own unique quilts. We will review the Chain Block, Quarter Log Cabin, Court House Steps, and Pineapple blocks in this course as well as how you can utilize paper piecing and applique to create beautiful spin-offs of this traditional block.

Why you need to take this workshop:

Make log cabin quilts that are uniquely yours with custom variations

Learn techniques for Courthouse Steps, Quarter Log Cabin, and even the Pineapple Log Cabin block!

Incorporate and master paper-piecing, applique and more in your quilts

Discover unique color alternatives to change your quilts entire look and feel

Practice your newly learned skills with 3 included patterns

Take it in the comfort of your own sewing space, at your own speed

With high-quality videos, you can stop, start, and go back through any part you need

Lesson Overview:

Lesson 1: Traditional Variations | 23 minutes

Kate discusses the Courthouse Steps, Chain Block, and Quarter Log Cabin Blocks, while showing you how to make each.

You’ll learn countless ways to create the Log Cabin Block in Like this Quarter Log Cabin!

Lesson 2: Different Centers and Layouts | 26 minutes

You will learn how to incorporate things like a pieced star center, Flying Geese units, and more into your traditional Log Cabin block.

You’ll learn how to create this beautiful pieced star center block and so much more.

Lesson 3: Paper Piecing | 28 minutes

Dive into paper piecing with your Log Cabin blocks with this helpful tutorial from Kate.

Paper piecing can be a breeze if you follow Kate’s method!

In this video, Kate lets us know what to expect when you take this exciting workshop.

Sign up today for the Log Cabin Block Variations Online Interactive Workshop. It runs from 11/12/2021 to 12/10/2021. Registration ends on 11/26/2021. Register early and save $5 with code: LOG5 – expires 11/12.