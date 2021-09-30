Live Zoom Event: Fabric Design with Spoonflower!

We’re so excited to announce our live Zoom event coming up – Fabric Design with Spoonflower! Our Design With Me promotion with our friends at Spoonflower is all about incorporating a child’s artwork into a quilt or patchwork project using Spoonflower’s all-encompassing and easy-to-use website. Sarah and Huck made a beautiful quilt for Huck’s new bedroom and so can you! There are 3 basic stages: getting kid-powered inspiration, creating custom fabric with Spoonflower, and making the quilt. Check out how it works and more about Design With Me here.

And to even better understand how the process works, join us for a free Zoom session on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Noon MST/2 pm EST with Quilt & Tell hosts Tracy Mooney and Ginger Sheehy Tatic, and special guests Kadie Nugent and Alexa Wilde from Spoonflower. You can ask questions about digitizing and uploading, show your fabric, and discuss ideas on what to make with the fabric.

Come join the fun! Register HERE.

And the best part is that this Zoom event leads us right into the launch of our Spoonflower Design with Me Sweepstakes! Every Monday from October 11 – November 29, Spoonflower will be gifting one lucky winner $125 Spoonflower Creativity Allowance (valid on Spoonflower.com). Use our “Design with Me” series as inspiration and put your allowance towards turning your child’s art into a custom quilt or you can print your own drawing to make a throw pillow or tea towel!

Here’s how to enter to win:

1. Follow @fonsandporter and @Spoonflower on Instagram.

2. “Like” that week’s Design with Me post.

3. Comment telling us how you’d use your Spoonflower Creativity Allowance!

Golden Peak Media will be choosing one entry a week from October 11 to November 29 posted to https://www.quiltingdaily.com/design-with-me/. The giveaway will run through November 29, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET. Open to US and Canadian residents only, void where prohibited. Must be 18 years or older to win. Giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.

And we want to see your artwork! Get creative and share your Spoonflower works of art on your Instagram Page using hashtag #SpoonflowerDesignwithMe. Quilting Daily will be selecting their favorite submissions to showcase on the Fons & Porter Instagram page the week of December 20th, so be sure to check in!

So, just to reiterate there are TWO ways to participate in the Design With Me program:

1) A chance to win $125 Creativity Allowance by liking Fons & Porter and Spoonflower, commenting, and tagging a friend

AND

2) share your Spoonflower works of art on your Instagram Page using hashtag #SpoonflowerDesignwithMe for the chance to have your work be published on the Fons & Porter Instagram page

Our friends at Spoonflower are powering the creative economy and they’re inviting you to join in! So, let’s make something together! Sign up for our live Zoom event here and we’ll see you on October 8!