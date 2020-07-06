Lifting Our Spirits with Prayer Flags

Tibetan prayer flags are layered with centuries-old wisdom and intentions. Most of us don’t have the spiritual training to fully understand the deep layers of this ancient tradition, but we can still partake in the peaceful practice of creating our own prayer flags. All that is needed is a few materials, a little creativity, and some good intentions.

While the barrage of headline news can be captivating, it often leaves me with a frustrating sense of being helpless. Feeling weary from all the strife in the world, I am thrilled to have found the Prayer Flags eBook on Quilting Daily.com.

Vivika Hansen DeNegre, Director of Content for Quilting, authored Prayer Flags in 2014. The eBook is both beautifully written and beautifully photographed. I was compelled with the idea that a small piece of art, made in less than an hour, could lift my spirits in such a profound way!

Around this same time, I heard someone reference the Butterfly Effect—an idea that asks, “Can the flapping of a butterfly’s wings be the origin of energy that manifests a storm elsewhere?”. While the Butterfly Effect can be debated by scientists, scholars, and sages until the end time, I personally like to associate it with the Tibetan notion that the prayer flag’s intentions are thought to be carried forth by the wind.

Prayer flags can be made with just a little bit of cloth and practically any type of surface design.

If your ready to start a prayer flag project take a look at this blog for detailed instructions for making prayer flags.

Of course, members of our own staff couldn’t resist the invitation to make prayer flags. Check out what we made in just one hour here!

Finally, look to this blog for additional inspiration, ideas for techniques, and beautiful photos of prayer flags.

Whether you make prayer flags for yourself or for a world in need of healing, good things are sure to follow!