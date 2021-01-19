Let’s Get Quilting: Quick and Easy Ideas

Happy New Year! We made it through the holidays; all of the hustle and bustle is behind us. No more gifts to quilt or decorations to make. I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to get back to working on projects just for me. What about you? Here are a few quick and easy ideas to inspire you to do the same.

Have you been wanting to make an easy baby quilt or just do some simple piecing? Block by Block by Heidi Pridemore is an easy and quick pattern that works perfectly with novelty prints, modern solids or more traditional prints. It can be put together in a weekend and you’ll be enjoying it in no time!

Now is also the perfect time to build your skills or maybe even try something new. One of my favorites is Reminders which is designed with varying techniques in each block and allows you to practice your sewing skills as you go. It’s also great for beginning quilters who will love the chance to try different techniques within one project. I just love the progressive design of this quilt from simple to more complex. The colors and quilting are amazing!

Reminders by Teri Lucas

Speaking of beginner quilters – are you or do you know someone who is just starting their quilting journey? Maybe you are teaching someone to quilt. My go-to resource has a TON of information to educate and inspire the new quilter or anyone looking to improve their skills. Check out Beginner Resources for How to Make a Quilt for videos, instructions, and FREE patterns. Everything you need to know from tools to fabric selection is here. It’s just that easy!

On the list of projects for myself is to finally make a quilt using the flying geese I received from an exchange our staff did several years ago. I’ve been holding on to them, waiting to find the perfect pattern. I recently came across this one and think it might be a quick way to get those geese flying together. Easy peasy!

When it comes to quick and easy projects, I have to say that I am super excited and proud of our newest magazine, Fons & Porter’s Quick+Easy Quilts. And not just because I’m the Art Director, wink, wink. There are definitely a bunch of patterns on the list to be made in the coming months. Some for me, and some to give away because, let’s be honest, you know that’s what we quilters do!

Check it out for yourself and don’t be surprised when you find some new quick patterns to add to your list!

Now I’m off to sew!

Happy quilting,

Denise