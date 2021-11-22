Lend Me Your Ear… Music and Other Musings to Quilt By

Over the years I’ve been an editor, I’ve worked with an eclectic group of people – all types, really. I recall long conversations with a mountain biking enthusiast. There was a passionate hiker and outdoorswoman who often clocked thousands of steps each weekend on the rolling nearby hills. One of my colleagues is an avid Harley rider while another had been to Disney World more than a dozen times. Despite their many interests, we all have two things in common: we love to quilt AND we are pretty good at multitasking.

What kind of quilt-related multitasking is possible when you put your mind to it? Read on for lots of ideas!

Although quilting is the main sport in the Quilting Daily office, multitasking is the name of the game. If we want to have time for our hobby, we need to become masters of our own time. Quilting is a passion that takes lots of time, and you can move loads more quilts from the WIP pile to the FO stack if you play our cards right. Here’s an example: you can throw a load of laundry in the machine, fill a crockpot with turkey leftovers, and catch up on your favorite podcast (Quilt & Tell or Quilting Arts? You decide!) then stitch for hours without feeling like you’re ignoring your chores.

Need some inspiration for this weekend? Check out these podcasts, audio books, tunes, and more for some great quilting inspiration.

Do you like listening to books while you stitch? Here’s a great listen you might have missed. The Golden Thread: How Fabric Changed History by Kassia St Claire tells a fascinating story of human ingenuity.

I love the crazy quilt on the wall of the Gilmore Girls’ house.

Do you love listening to/watching some of your old favorites while quilting? Have you noticed quilts on your favorite shows? Check out the The Gilmore Girls – Lorelai’s quilt always made me appreciate that Hollywood also loves to use quilts as wall hangings.

What about music? I took a quick survey of my colleagues for their favorites and had a good chuckle at the variety. Kristine prefers classical music while she quilts, specifically The Nutcracker. Eileen is partial to Arlo Guthrie’s Alice’s Restaurant (who can resist this Thanksgiving favorite?) and Ginger’s been known to tune into a Kiss recording while she stitches but her current obsession is She and Him Christmas music. Talk about eclectic!

Ginger made these Kiss-inspired pillows… just one way a favorite band and a favorite hobby intersect.

My favorite Saturday sewing ritual is to mix it up by first downloading the latest Fiber Nation or Quilt & Tell podcast, catching up with an episode or two of Ted Lasso, and then ending my sewing session with a soothing mix of coffeehouse acoustic music or a bit of holiday jazz.

What’s your favorite music to quilt by? Inquiring minds want to know!

Happy Quilting!

Vivika and Friends