Hunter’s Star Technique: Learn from the Expert, Deb Tucker

Learn Deb Tucker’s oh-sew fun Hunter’s Star technique! We know that the Hunter’s Star quilt is likely on many bucket lists — it’s a seriously striking and dynamic design. But it can also be a frustrating design, with various shapes and daunting angles. Luckily, Deb Tucker and her workshop Hunter’s Star Made Easy will help you master this Hunter’s Star technique in no time. Keep reading to learn more about this fun block and Deb’s workshop!

Learn from the Best

Hi everybody. My name is Deb Tucker. My business name is a Studio 180 Design and you’re here with me today to learn about making Hunter’s Star quilts. Some of you may have this quilt on your bucket list. I know it was on my bucket list for 25 plus years and I always struggled with the methods that were out there for producing the Hunter’s Star. So I have come up with a revolutionary new way to be able to make the Hunter’s Star block itself! An added bonus? This strip piecing Hunter’s Star technique streamlines a whole process and allows you to make a Hunter’s Star in a much more reasonable time.

Before we get going on any of the Hunter’s Star technique lessons, what I’d like to do is introduce you to what most of us think of as the Hunter’s Star. If you look at the block here, you’ll see that this is what most people think is a Hunter’s Star block. But if you look at a block encyclopedia, this is not what they show is a Hunter Star block. What they show is a Hunter’s Star block is something that looks like this. A lot of people will look at that and think, well, there isn’t even a star in there. Well, there isn’t. But when you put the blocks together, the intersection at the corners will actually make the stars that you see in the in the blocks.

How it All Began

Traditionally, the Hunter’s Star block looked like the one that you see behind me. Here on the left where it, uh, has a strong diagonal. Half the block is dark and half the block is light. But again, before we get too far into the whole quilt, let’s take a look at the block. When you look at the block, you’re going to see that there are some familiar shapes. Two of the shapes that you see are triangles. You have diamonds that are in the corner, and then you have a shape that’s in between. That’s called a trapezoid.

Now, this wasn’t always the case with the Hunter’s Star. About a hundred plus years ago, the Hunter’s Star block was actually made by piecing a dark triangle with a light triangle. And actually applique’ing the diamonds into the corner. Now, that was very time intensive and not a what a lot of people like to do. When they made the Hunter’s Star block in about the 1930’s, the Hunter’s Star block became a totally piece block that had that separate trapezoid shape that’s in the middle.

Tons of Techniques

There are many different methods along with diamonds being appliquéd in the corner of a piece square that are out there for making the Hunter’s Star block. One of the methods is actually doing traditional templates where you cut a template for the triangles, you cut a template for the diamonds maybe, and you’ll have a template for the trapezoid as well. And then try to fit everything together. That’s a little bit challenging because of the angles that are involved with the work.

Close up of a star quilt block getting ready to be pieced.

Some of the other techniques that are out there are, you can make this with half square triangles. If you look in the corner here, you’ll see that you have a half dark and a half light, half square triangle. And if you look at other, you can see, begin to see where this might be pieced as you can see that this might be pieced and can be pieced using half square triangles. And there’s also paper foundation piecing. A couple of years ago, I was talked into teaching a class on Hunter’s Star and I knew that none of those previous methods for making the Hunter’s Star block were going to be acceptable to the group of quilters that I was working with.

Play with Shape and Color

So I started playing around with a technique that allows me to take the trapezoid shape, put oversized pieces on the end, put an oversized triangle on there so that when I complete my block and my construction, it’s oversized and I get to trim it down and clean it up as we go. And that’s kind of the basis for the rapid fire Hunter’s Star, a technique that you’re going to be learning about in this series of classes. But the blocks again, when you make them and you put four of them together, you can see where the Hunter’s Star comes from.

Close up of one piece of a star quilt block.

The nice thing about using my rapid fire method is when you go to put your blocks together because of the construction process, every one of them will fit perfectly one to the next to the next and you’re going to have beautiful looking Hunter star quilts at the end. The one of the most important things that we’re going to explore in this series of classes is not only the construction of your Hunter’s Star blocks, but we’re also going to explore the designs that you can make using these pieced half square triangles, a dark half, a dark half square triangle and a light half square triangle.

Learn to Create a Masterpiece

Traditionally, they always put a dark and a light together, but as soon as I got around to playing with some of the designs and mixing up that scenario and sometimes putting a dark piece with a dark half with a dark half and a light half with a light half, I opened up a whole can of worms for creating a bunch of different designs. The tool is a part of the process and you will have to own it to be able to work through the program that we’re going to work on. It’s called rapid fire Hunter’s Star.

And the book that we’re going to be working with is called the Hunter’s Star Hidden treasures. And I call it hidden treasures because of course, you can make very many different designs and we’re gonna talk about that through the series of classes.