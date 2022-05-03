Kentucky Derby Day: Make Your Own Quilt Traditions

Who doesn’t love a quilt with a good story? And who doesn’t love a party? Especially one, like the Kentucky Derby, that pulls an entire community together?

Every once in a while, inspiration strikes from a place close to home. On episode 3913 for “Love of Quilting” TV, Angela Huffman taps into her hometown roots and presents a quilt inspired by the Kentucky Derby.

Run for the Roses is a celebration of Angela’s hometown pride!

Every May, the town of Louisville, Kentucky, puts on a huge party —a week of events, pageants, concerts, balloon races, a marathon, and fireworks leading up to the day when the 3-year-old horses make their “Run for the Roses” in the Kentucky Derby.

Angela explains her hometown’s Derby Day traditions to Sara Gallegos.

While others may have been inspired to create a quilt featuring a horses, like the Baby Dala quilt, or a signature quilt featuring the names of past winners, like the Criss Cross quilt (I love that there are so many streets in Louisville named after Derby legends), Angela designed a quilt to mimic the garland of roses that is draped around the winning horse’s neck.

An album quilt or a quilt featuring horse appliqué—those could also be made in honor of Derby Day!

“They make them at the local grocery store, the garlands—right up the street from my house, actually. They have the spotlights out and they’re up until like 2 o’clock in the morning,” Angela says. “And of course the smell, when you walk into the grocery store where they’re hand-sewing all of these flowers—wow.”

The garland is delivered to the track the day of the race under police escort.

Angela chose to use a digitally printed fabric from Northcott Fabrics called from Budding Romance. The photo-realistic flowers are so crisp and lifelike, you can almost smell them!

Digitally printed fabric can capture a photorealistic look.

In her quilt’s center, Angela combined a Jacob’s Ladder block with a “Rosebud” block, a simple twist on a nine-patch that incorporates half-square triangles and thoughtful color placement.

Just two quilt blocks make the center portion of the quilt.

Angela loves an interesting border, and here, the quilt border looks like thorns. It’s really a striking design, and Angela’s approach makes it simple, even where the design turns the corners.

Angela breaks down the “thorny” border.

Of course, the actual blanket of roses has no thorns—each one is removed when the garland of roses is sewn together. No one wants to risk injuring the immensely valuable winning horse!

Everything about this episode and pattern is so fun and fresh, you’ll be inspired make your own ‘Run for the Roses’!