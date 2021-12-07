Join Us for an Addicted to Scraps Inspired Quilt Along in 2022!

Quiltmaker Magazine turns 40 years old in 2022. What an amazing milestone! A few months ago, we started planning how we wanted to celebrate. What would be fun for our readers and create a special memory?

The celebration needed to:

Incorporate red since the ruby is the 40 th anniversary stone

anniversary stone Span the entire year

Represent the magazine in some special way

I wish you all could have been in on the brainstorming meeting for this one. It only took minutes to come up with the entire framework.

A red and white quilt design!

Let’s make it a quilt along for the entire year!

Let’s use blocks from the iconic column Addicted to Scraps by Bonnie Hunter!

We will call it Ruby Jubilee!

Next, we needed Bonnie’s blessing. I immediately asked Bonnie and she was in! She asked if we could come up with the design because she was knee-deep in her mystery, but she would help with finalizing the design and sew along. Denise Starck, editorial director and art director for Quiltmaker magazine, went to work creating the design. With ten years of Bonnie’s blocks to choose from, this was quite the undertaking. Since the blocks vary in size, she needed to find blocks that play well together. She also needed to make it super scrappy within the confines of the color palette—this is Bonnie Hunter after all.

Then, of course, we needed to get Bonnie’s approval. We showed her two different designs. Naturally, she combined the two to make it even scrappier!

Presenting The Quiltmaker Magazine 40th Anniversary Mystery Quilt Along inspired by Bonnie Hunter’s Addicted to Scraps

It’s finally time—are you ready to sew along? The first issue hits newsstands on November 29th, but the digital issue is available now. Click here to purchase the issue.

Grab your copy of the January 2022 issue of Quiltmaker so you can sew along with us.

Here are my first blocks.

Tracy used an assortment of Riley Blake fabrics for her Ruby Jubilee blocks.

And here are Bonnie’s blocks—she decided that her purple bin was overflowing.

Bonnie chose purples for her quilt.

Are you ready to sew along? Here is all the info:

It begins with the January 2022 issue of Quiltmaker and goes through December 2022.

This project is amazingly colorful

Here is a graphic to share on social media.

Share this graphic on social media so we know that you are participating.

Please use the following hashtags so we can see your posts!

#qmkanniversaryquiltalong

#quiltmakermag

#quiltingdaily

Follow Bonnie (https://quiltville.com/index.html ) to watch her progress, and follow me on Instagram @SewSupportive to see my progress.

I can’t wait to sew with you! Happy Quilting!

Tracy