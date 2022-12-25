Join Love of Quilting’s Quilted Postcard Swap!

Break out your creativity and have fun making and exchanging a quilted postcard with a kindred Love of Quilting reader! Quilted postcards are ideal for using up fabric and batting scraps, playing with color and value combinations, practicing free-motion quilting, and employing machine embroidery stitches.

It’s the perfect way to share your love of quilting with others. They make a thoughtful thank-you note or Valentine’s Day greeting, too!

Swap Rules: 1 Create a quilted postcard (see suggested materials and assembly on next page). Completed postcard must not exceed 4″ x 6″ and thickness of ¼” nor weigh more than 3 ounces. 2 To assure mailability, swap postcards must use a cardstock backing (not fabric). 3 On the back of your postcard on the left side, write an optional note, your name, and state. Include social media or other contact information, if desired. Affix $0.60 or US Forever Stamp postage to the upper right corner. 4 On a separate note, write your name, postal address, a brief description of your quilted postcard, and the inspiration for your design. 5 Enclose your postcard and note in an envelope. Affix adequate postage. (Envelopes with postage due will not be accepted.) Send to:

Golden Peak Media/Love of Quilting

Attn: Postcard Swap

500 Golden Ridge Road, Suite 100

Golden, CO 80401 6 To be included in the swap, your quilted postcard must arrive in our office by January 23, 2023; postcards will be mailed to other participants in March, 2023.

One quilted postcard per participant (additional postcards or postcards missing postage will be considered donations). Swap is limited to U.S. residents. Your postcard will not be returned to you; however, we will send you a postcard created by another participant. If you have questions, contact us at [email protected].

By submitting your postcard, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your postcard in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites, and in other e-media.

Your entry must be an original design and be free of any text or images protected by copyright unless you have expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright, and you send that written permission with your postcard. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

Making a Quilted Postcard

Materials Needed:

✓ Colorful prints or batiks, fun novelty fabrics, leftover blocks, trims, and other materials to make the 4½” x 6½” to 5″ x 7″ postcard quilt top. This is your opportunity to get creative! It can be pieced, appliquéd, or you can simply choose fun fabrics to quilt and embellish. (Keep in mind: your postcard quilt top will be trimmed to finish at 4″ x 6″.) ✓ 4½” x 6½” batting, felt, or fleece (optional) ✓ 4½” x 6½” heavyweight stabilizer or interfacing (Peltex 72F or 71F, fast2fuse heavy, or Timtex work well) ✓ 4″ x 6″ cardstock (blank postcards or index cards, or a file folder cut to size) ✓ Fusible web, glue stick, or spray baste to secure layers together ✓ Appliqué pressing sheet or parchment paper (to protect your iron and ironing surface) ✓ Thread (40-wt. or 30-wt. to finish the edges)

Postcard Assembly

There are many innovative ways to make a quilted postcard. Here are our favorite tips to get you started. 1 Create a postcard quilt top. Use small leftover blocks, appliqué pieces, or other materials to create your own unique design. We suggest it measure at least 5″ x 7″ if you want to include the optional layer of batting. 2 Layer your quilt top, batting (optional), and heavyweight stabilizer. Secure layers together with fusible web, glue stick, or spray baste. Before machine quilting, practice on a test piece with the same layers to be sure the machine tension looks

good. Quilt as desired. 3 Prepare cardstock for postcard back. Draw a line down the middle as shown and write POSTCARD above the drawn line. Add your message (see Swap Rules, #3) to the left side of the drawn line. 4 Use a fusible web, glue stick, or basting spray on the backside of the card stock and adhere it to the back of your quilted postcard top. Trim the postcard even with the 4″ x 6″ cardstock. 5 Finish the edges using a machine zigzag, satin stitch, or single-fold narrow binding.

We look forward to seeing your creative quilted postcards! Remember: you can email [email protected] if you have any questions.