Into the Wild Reader Challenge
We are fascinated by the natural world—particularly wild animals, birds, insects, and more—and the way they present themselves to their mates, prey, and predators. Nature provides their exteriors with texture, camouflage, bright/muted colors—or combinations of these things. For our Into the Wild Reader Challenge, we want you to consider the creatures you see in your backyard or on a dream safari. Let their textures, patterns, and/or colors inspire your art and manifest this inspiration in fabric, thread, surface design, or other art quilting techniques.
For this challenge, create an 8″ x 10″ quilt in portrait orientation using inspiration from the wide world of wild animals—BTW, no matter how ‘wild’ you consider your pet, this challenge is not focused on domesticated animals/pets. We are stressing ‘inspiration’ from the natural world so your design may be realistic and representational or it may be more loosely influenced by animals, graphic and abstract.
We look forward to seeing your work and hearing your story! And be sure to check out the results of our past Reader Challenges here.
Into the Wild Reader Challenge Rules
1
Create a quilt based on your interpretation of the graphic nature and beauty of wild animals. The quilt must be 8″ wide x 10″ tall (vertically oriented). Embellishments, if used, must not protrude more than 1/2″ from the surface of the quilt. The quilt may be made with any materials but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges.
2
Your entry must be an original design and be free of any text or images protected by copyright unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you include that written permission with your submission.
3
To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email—one of the entire quilt, including all four of the edges, and one of a detail—by August 4, 2023 to [email protected] with ‘Into the Wild’ in the subject line. Include your name, city/state/country (if not U.S.), email address, title of the quilt, and a brief statement about your quilt/its story in the email.
4
You may submit more than one entry, but each entry must be in an individual email.
5
Click here to learn tips for photographing your Reader Challenge submission.
6
On August 9, 2023 we will post the finalists here. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly.
7
If you are a finalist: Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. A hanging sleeve is not required; you may include one if you work that way. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘Into the Wild’ quilt until March 2024. Your artwork will then be returned to you.
8
Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by September 8, 2023.
If you have questions, contact us at [email protected]. We look forward to seeing what you submit for our Into the Wild Reader Challenge!
Note: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows and other venues. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.
