International Influences: Lynette Anderson’s Whimsical Holiday Designs

Lynette Anderson’s whimsical designs draw stitchers from all over the world. Her cozy quilts with their charming scenes are especially heart-warming around the holidays.

If you looked up ‘cozy quilt’ in the dictionary, there’s a good chance you’d find a picture of one of Lynette Anderson’s designs. The soft colors, the naïve art shapes, the sweet figures of sheep and dogs, Colonial homes, flowers, and hearts—they all combine to tell comforting stories of everyday life in the English countryside, a seaside village, or a town square. One look and you’re ready to curl up with a cup of tea and a book, immersing yourself in Anderson’s whimsical world.

“Many of my designs tell a story. I find inspiration in many things from everyday life including my beloved Labrador Hugo and Felix the cat. I also often draw memories from my childhood where I grew up in a small village in the English countryside enjoying the flowers and wildlife there,” says Anderson, who now lives in Queensland, Australia.

Anderson’s quilts feel especially warm and cozy during winter and around the holidays. Since she began designing in 1995, she has created many winter- and Christmas-themed quilts and fabric art projects that serve as gifts and décor—for those who purchase her patterns and kits as well as for herself.

Anderson’s Christmas Ornaments, 4½“ square, make cute handmade gifts. Each one is created with her holiday-themed fabrics, wooden buttons, and embroidery.

“I love decorating for the holidays,” she says. “Our house gets transformed with quilts on beds, quilts on walls, table runners draped, and pillows plumped and ready to celebrate the season.”

One of her favorite holiday designs is Winter Playground. The scenes, conjured from her imagination, feature animals and snow people skating under the stars and among snowflakes, and they all have a back story.

Winter Playground, 33”x 37”. Anderson created this fun quilt from her imagination. Each vignette tells a little story.

“There are some wonderful characters in this quilt, like Reynard the Fox and Dorothea, who is just learning to skate—so while holding her handbag safe, she is clutching a sleigh to keep her steady on her skates!” she says.

Another favorite design, Scandinavian Christmas, was inspired by a trip Anderson and her husband Vince took to Norway several years ago. “I fell in love with the colors of the country and the gorgeous houses there—the rest is from my imagination,” she says of the red, white, and gray composition featuring reindeer and Santa, surrounded by hearts.

Scandinavian Christmas, 36″ x 43”. The artist’s trip to Norway inspired this quilt featuring reindeer, Santa, and hearts.

Anderson embellishes many of her designs with embroidery, appliqué, yo-yos, and her own buttons. These little touches add detail and texture to the scenes, helping to bring them to life.

A new design often starts with the first block, “Then my creativity kicks in and I often just draw for days, working not only on the block designs but also the final layout and placement for each block,” she says. After all the drawings have been completed and she’s happy with them, she inks the lines, and then the actual work begins.

Anderson’s designs start with a drawing, like this Snowman and Tree.

“Once I start selecting and preparing the fabrics, I get a feel for which pieces might work well as appliquéd wool, a yo-yo. Or perhaps one of my wooden buttons could be used to add an extra dimension. The wooden buttons are cut on a laser machine in my studio and then hand-painted for me by a local artist here on the Sunshine Coast. I love the added depth they give to my designs,” she says.

Anderson began her lifelong love of crafts and needlework at the age of seven when her paternal grandmother began teaching her embroidery. She discovered quilting in 1981, after the birth of her first son, when she joined a local patchwork class to make a sampler quilt.

“I made my first quilt entirely by hand using Liberty of London Tana Lawns, and after that first quilt I was hooked!” she says. Over the ensuing years, she made many quilts in different styles, all the while learning new techniques and discovering which techniques she enjoyed the most. She started designing patterns, and in 1995 began publishing her own patterns and books.

The Christmas Box, 4½” x 10” is two gifts in one—the appliquéd, embroidered, zippered case and whatever you’d like to put inside, like ornaments or sewing supplies.

These days one of her favorite things to do is to combine embroidery with appliqué and simple piecing in her designs. She believes her kits and patterns for small projects—such as tote bags, pillows, and mini quilts, “are so popular because they combine so many techniques which keep their interest while being made. Plus, if you’re like me, you always need a gift for a friend or a swap you joined!”