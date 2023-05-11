How to Sew Curves for Beginners: Warning – Curves Ahead!

Sewing curves can be a daunting task for beginners, but fear not! In the world of quilting and sewing, curves are an essential element that can add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your projects. If you’ve ever admired those stunning quilt patterns featuring graceful arcs and circles, you may have wondered how to achieve such precise and smooth curves in your own work. Well, look no further, because in this article, we will delve into how to sew curves for beginners and pros alike. These two methods will put you on the right (drunkard’s) path!

The Drunkard’s Path is a block that goes back centuries. While there is usually a discussion about the block name referring to the Temperance movement of the 19th century, the shape actually goes back to ancient Egypt and Solomon’s Puzzle — a similar block that is joined to create a circle. These complex curves may seem intimidating, but they should not be feared. You may even find them fun to make once you find a technique that works for you!

Our Top Tips

✓ If your machine has a needle-down function, engage it. It will help hold the patches in place while you adjust the fabric to keep it smooth under the presser foot. ✓ The feed dogs help to ease extra fabric into the seam, so we suggest putting the concave patch on the bottom. However, some quilters prefer to have that patch on top, s o they have more control. Try both ways and see which works best for you! (We tried it both ways here.) ✓ A shorter foot, like the Curve Master, helps you have better control since you are closer to the needle. ✓ Using a pair of tweezers to guide the fabric, keep the edges together, and ease the last ½” or so toward the needle, keeps fingers safe while offering helpful control.

Here we share a few techniques for sewing a curved seam. We recommend trying each one as you make the Drunkard’s Path block to find the one you like best!