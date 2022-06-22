How to Quilt the Rainbow: Rainbow Quilts and Color Inspiration 

Happy Pride Month, from all of us at Quilting Daily! We value all quilters and strive to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Love is love, and we’re sending our love and support to those who are out, those who are unable to come out, and those who are still learning about or are unsure of their identity or sexuality.

How you choose to celebrate Pride Month is deeply personal and depends on your situation. If your vibe this year is to quilt the rainbow, we’d love to help you make it a success. We have tons of ideas to bring colorful fabrics and joyful quilts into your life. You can show them off all year round, but especially during Pride Month.

Use all the Colors

Editor Tracy Mooney has been planning the latest issue of Quiltmaker Magazine for two years! Inspired by ROYGBIV she asked a handful of designers to create a gorgeous array of strongly hued quilts. And as a bonus, Charisma Horton’s Over the Rainbow Quilt Pattern pulls all the colors together for a stunning quilt.

Fresh off the press from the most recent issue of Quiltmaker magazine, Charisma Horton’s gorgeous quilt features all the colors – Sew the rainbow in this stunning quilt!

Show Your Skills

If you enjoy both piecing and applique, consider blending colors using both techniques. This easy quilt pattern by Carl Hentsch will fit the bill! Gradating the colors within the blocks and arranging them by hue creates a beautifully textured quilt.

Inspired by an Indian spice market, the Spice Market features simple applique circles in squares set on point.

Create a Pathway

Rainbow quilts come in many shapes and sizes. One way to mix things up is to orient blocks in different directions. The Crooked Path Quilt Pattern does just that. It is energetic and bold!

This light, bright, and energetic quilt twists the rainbow in a simple yet effective pattern. Nancy Mahoney’s ingenious design is based on simple log cabin-style blocks. When joined together, they give the illusion of connected strips.

Dye Your Own Rainbow

Adventurous quilters might want to put their signature on every aspect of their projects, including dyeing the fabric they use. Have you ever dyed quilt fabric? Created a dyed gradation of colorsthat blend from one hue to the next? Pushed your surface design skills to the next level with ice dyeing? Check out these two eBooks that explore a wide variety of dyeing techniques with 18 articles by amazing dye artists. Dye Your Own Fabric and Beyond the Basics: Dye Your Own Fabric.

Love is Love – Share the love this month and every month with a rainbow of colors. To learn how other communities at Golden Peak Media (the parent company of Quilting Daily) are celebrating pride month, check the articles below.

Interweave Knitting

Sew Daily