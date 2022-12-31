How to Organize a Quilting Room with Timna Tarr

Have you ever wondered how to organize a quilting room? Well wonder no more! Timna Tarr is here to show you exactly how to organize a quilting room — and how to make it fun!

Five years ago, I moved into my perfect studio. It was 700 square feet in an old downtown warehouse building one mile from where I lived. It had tall ceilings, great natural light, and—most importantly—it was not in my overstuffed house, which had become a studio in which we lived.

Having space to stretch—literally and figuratively—was exactly what I needed at the time. I loved shutting the door and leaving my mess behind while also having a place to meet clients.

But I did miss the perks of an in-home studio. I missed sewing first thing in the morning before getting dressed and looking at a quilt-in-progress for a few minutes in the evening without having to commute over to the studio.

For me, the biggest disadvantage was the lack of climate control. Even though that studio had heat and a window air conditioner, the building was inefficient. In the winter, I was very cold and, in the summer, I was very hot. I spent a lot of mental energy thinking about how to be physically comfortable while I worked.

New Digs

Several months ago, my husband and I had the opportunity to buy my brother and sister-in-law’s house. This house is bigger (and 120 years newer!) than our previous home. While my family did not need more living space, the house does have ample room for a home studio. After much number crunching and weighing of pros and cons, we took the leap and purchased the house.

Six months after we moved in, I moved my studio into the house. That extra half year gave me time to go through all the fabric and supplies in my studio. I touched every piece of fabric/scrap/tool and made a conscious decision about whether to keep it or not. Doing that work ahead of time helped the actual move go quite smoothly.

My new home studio is two rooms in a walk-out basement. The first room is a 16′ x 20′ former bedroom with two giant closets—each about 6′ x 7′. This is my main work area and includes my desk, sewing machines, ironing station, and a large table in the middle of the room.

I also inherited an 8′ countertop on legs that my brother had been using for his woodworking projects. The counter has turned out to be essential flex space and is the perfect height for standing. It also houses my scissors, which are hung on an antique bottle dryer.

One wall is devoted to a 12′ design wall. It is made of rigid insulation board, covered by batting, and screwed to the sheetrock. Of the items that were important to me in moving my studio back home, having a large design wall was very high on the checklist.

Embrace the Space

An addition to the new studio is an antique baker’s rack. I purchased the rack from a warehouse sale and bought new trays from a restaurant supply company. Each tray holds a separate project. One has fabric I am collecting for a specific quilt while another tray has the sample designs for my upcoming line of fabric.

Since I have two closets, I separated their uses. One closet is just for fabric storage. My big splurge in setting up this studio was buying rolling drawers. Each drawer holds one color family of fabric. I wanted to be able to pull out a drawer or roll the cart into the working space as needed. The second closet already had shelving and that now holds finished quilts, class supplies, and other materials that I don’t need at my fingertips.

Getting the room ready wasn’t hard, but it definitely needed a refresh as it had not been updated since the house was built in 1987 and it did not have any overhead lights. Part of the house sale agreement was that I would buy lights and my brother would install them. There are now 12 daylight recessed lamps. Once the room was bright and no longer felt like a cave, I knew I would enjoy working in it.

Next Steps

Next on the renovation checklist was getting rid of the almond walls, brown trim, and carpeting. That was easily achieved by pulling up carpet and putting a few gallons of paint to use. I had bamboo flooring installed.

Everything in the room is white or very light. Since my work uses so much color, I want to work in a space that is a blank canvas. When I am in the middle of a project, every surface is covered with scraps of fabric! And trust me when I say that the studio will never look as clean as it does in these photos. I am a very un-tidy quilter who does a thorough cleaning between projects, but not in the middle of them.

My longarm lives in its own room. In previous lives this area of the home was a kitchen (which is where the countertop in the bedroom came from) and a wood shop. It has a utility sink, which would be ideal if I were a dyer!

Again, the lighting was terrible and there was too much brown for my taste, so I painted the walls and installed hanging shop lights over the longarm. A rug and my squishy anti-fatigue mat in front of the machine make the concrete floor easy to stand on while I quilt. A wall shelving unit holds batting and larger items that I don’t need every day.

Storage As Art

Like many fiber people, I love thread. In previous studios, I hung my thread on the wall because I love how pretty it is. This room does not have much wall space, so I repurposed a clothes dresser for thread storage. To keep the spools from tipping over, I made drawer dividers out of ¾” insulation board. The insulation is cut 2″ by the width of the drawers. The boards fit snuggly in the drawers so they don’t move around, while keeping the spools upright as the drawers slide in and out.

Combined, the two new studio spaces are smaller in square footage and ceiling height than my downtown studio, but they feel spacious and purposeful. I spent a lot of time thinking about how to make the most of the spaces, taking into consideration the ways that I work.

While I won’t commit to this being my last studio, I do think this one will stick around. I am sure it will evolve over time. One thing I have learned is that as my work and life changes, so do my studio needs.

How to Organize a Quilting Room: Print Edition

How to Organize a Quilting Room with Timna Tarr can be found in the the Winter 2023 issue of Quilting Arts magazine.