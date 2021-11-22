How to Make Your Quilting Better… Instantly: A Quilter’s Guide to Great Lighting

|Sponsored| Is the thread pictured below aqua, turquoise, or teal? I can’t tell, and here’s why… It’s not that I don’t know my colors! Depending on where I am in my studio, any one of these spools can lean more toward aqua than teal, or gray than green. It’s all about the quality of the light. Viewing your work comfortably with a task lamp that replicates natural daylight combined with the right brightness and spread makes all the difference. Read on to learn more.

Is the thread aqua, turquoise, or teal? Some of these spools look green – and it is not the camera but the lighting that shifts the color so dramatically. True colors are best seen in natural light. Which thread would you use to quilt those fabric squares? It’s hard to choose if the color you see is not accurate.

Those of us who sew know intuitively that color is king and stitching in natural light gives us the most accurate reading of the colors and textures of our fabrics. Who hasn’t checked a fabric swatch by moving closer to a window or stepping outside? Or chosen a sunny spot to hand stitch? However, working in natural light is not always an option. And that’s where Daylight Lamps can truly be a game changer.

Why Daylight?

For more than 30 years, Daylight has created practical lighting solutions allowing sewists, quilters, and crafters to do what they love for longer periods of time in greater comfort. Using the right task lamp can make all the difference in your work! Their lamps are functional, beautiful, and designed with a true understanding that the quality of the light we use directly affects the work we create.

I recommend the Electra floor lamp because I needed a flexible lamp that could provide different temperatures of light and adjust in brightness depending on the time of day I use it. In addition, it is sleek and stylish – a real plus for those of us who love contemporary design.

As someone who has set up several sewing studios with less-than-perfect lighting (including a windowless basement and a repurposed laundry room) I can attest that using the right task lighting will make you a better quilter… instantly. You’ll be able to see every thread and notice even small nuances in fabric color and texture. The more you notice, the more you’ll be able to adjust and fine tune your skills.

Good Lighting Isn’t a Luxury, it is a Necessity

Why is the quality of light so important? Just ask your eyes: sewing and crafting can require five times the amount of light that we normally find in our homes, and eye strain is a real problem. Using the right light can make all the difference.

Choose the Right Tool for the Job

So what are the top features should you look for in a lamp? Daylight lamps provide them all, and so much more!

Direct the light exactly where you need it with the Slimline 3 Table Lamp. It is sleek and stylish while also providing true and clear light.

Quality of the Light – Your task lamp should replicate natural daylight so the colors are true and clear. Natural light also reduces eye strain, making it easier to work longer and tire less easily. Every Daylight lamp is designed with this feature in mind.

– Your task lamp should replicate natural daylight so the colors are true and clear. Natural light also reduces eye strain, making it easier to work longer and tire less easily. Every Daylight lamp is designed with this feature in mind. Light Adjustability – The ability to change the brightness (dim) and direction of the light depending on your needs is a great feature. Some Daylight lamps also allow the user to change color temperature (from cool to warm). The Tricolor is highly recommended. It is similar to the Electra, with 3 color temperatures and also has a continuous dimmer switch.

– The ability to change the brightness (dim) and direction of the light depending on your needs is a great feature. Some Daylight lamps also allow the user to change color temperature (from cool to warm). The Tricolor is highly recommended. It is similar to the Electra, with 3 color temperatures and also has a continuous dimmer switch. Portability – Every lamp should be easy to move and simple to adjust. For traveling, you might want to try the Foldi Go.

– Every lamp should be easy to move and simple to adjust. For traveling, you might want to try the Foldi Go. Flexibility – We all multi-task, and so should our lamps! Make sure it fits all your needs, from hand stitching and color matching to machine sewing and pattern cutting. If you need a magnifier, check out the Halo Go. It also has a magnifier and comes with a USB rechargeable battery.

– We all multi-task, and so should our lamps! Make sure it fits all your needs, from hand stitching and color matching to machine sewing and pattern cutting. If you need a magnifier, check out the Halo Go. It also has a magnifier and comes with a USB rechargeable battery. Beauty – Everything you bring into your workspace should add a sense of beauty and design. Let’s face it – we are artists and love to work with beautiful tools! Daylight makes contemporary lamps that look beautiful and work perfectly in your home as well as your studio. The Slimline 3 is very sleek and chic.

Portability, beauty, and the right light just where you need it from the Foldi Go lamp!

Experiment with Light!

Daylight lamps check every box, and I couldn’t be happier with my Electra Floor Lamp that shines clear and accurate natural light making it easier to identify colors. How do I know? Experimentation.

These photos show the difference (clockwise from top left) between natural light, an overhead lamp, the Electra lamp, and a table lamp in the evening. The Electra is the clear winner, picking up the true teal and blue. I was surprised at not only the differences the light quality made on the thread colors, but also on the background.

I compared blue-hued threads in my studio during the day and at night, first with indoor lighting and then with the Electra. What a difference! Clear and crisp variations in the blues were evident with the Electra while the colors were muddied without it. And an extra bonus? The lamp is designed to adjust brightness and allow me to direct the light in nearly any direction. From rotating heads and flexible joints, to brightness adapters with dimmers, this lamp was truly flexible.

You can change the color temperature on the Electra floor lamp with the push of a button. What a difference it makes!

When machine sewing, I position my light over my right shoulder and point the light toward the needle. When hand stitching, I prefer the light coming from the left so there is no shadow from my hand on the fabric. If working at a table, the same lamp can bend and flex from the front.

Everyone who sews will find a lighting solution from Daylight – soon you will agree that using the right light designed for your specific needs can push your stitching from good to great. Try Daylight when light matters!

