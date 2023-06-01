Among the myriad of quilt block designs, the Cathedral Window stands out with its exquisite beauty and intricate patterns. Whether you are a quilting enthusiast looking to expand your repertoire or a beginner eager to embark on your first quilting project, this article is here to guide you in making your first Cathedral Window blocks! Linda Shepard shares how to make Cathedral Window quilt blocks (the beautiful traditional hand-sewn ones), including how many blocks to make for a baby quilt or bed quilt. Next, explore a pattern that let’s you try the technique by making just a couple of these blocks for a pocketed Christmas ornament. Lastly, discover a fun wall hanging design with an innovative way to recreate the Cathedral Window effect completely by machine.

How to Make a Cathedral Window Block for Beginners

Traditionally, Cathedral Window quilts use the same background fabric for all of the blocks, and use up pretty fabric scraps for the center of each window. Cathedral Windows show off hand stitching, are an ideal take-along project, and are perfect for using and showcasing fabric scraps. Linda Shepard, an award-winning Michigan journalist who has been hand quilting for 30 years, takes you step-by-step below!

Linda Shepard is an award-winning Michigan journalist who has been hand-quilting for 30 years. She has created dozens of quilts that fill her house along with the homes of her two sons and their families. She also enjoys sketching, painting, swimming, and long walks with her husband of 53 years.

Sit down and enjoy a simple folding and hand-stitching technique to create a Cathedral Window quilt, which requires no batting, backing, or binding. Origami-style folding joins multiple layers of soft muslin and printed cotton for a cozy bedspread or baby blanket. Inspired by stained glass, the quilt was a popular choice for quilters in the 1930s.

A traditional Cathedral Window quilt is hand-stitched and requires no batting, backing, or binding.

A baby quilt will require 80 (10″) muslin squares and the same number of (2.”) color cotton squares for an eight– by 10–block quilt (approximately 39″ x 49″). For a double size bed quilt, you will need 342 muslin squares and the same number of printed cotton squares for an 18– by 19–block quilt (approximately 88″ x 93″).

Step-by-Step Instructions

The Cathedral Window pattern is great for quilting on the go since each row is sewn individually before being attached to the main quilt body. Friends and I meet regularly at a coffee shop for quilting and coffee while stitching up this beauty. Quilters new to hand-stitching can relax in a favorite chair while creating rows of blocks that are stitched together to form the quilt. Quilting betweens — short, size 10 needles with rounded eyes—make small and even stitches; use one along with a metal thimble. For ease in threading, use 50-weight thread paired with some natural light and sharp scissors.

1 Begin by folding one 10″ muslin square in half and sewing up the short sides, 1/8” from the edges, with small and even running stitches, securing with a knot or backstitch at each end. Fold a 10-inch muslin square in half to create a rectangle and sew along each short side. 2 With the long folded edge positioned on the bottom, open the top edge, and match the two seamed corners together, pinning in place. Stitch across the raw edge, leaving a small opening for turning. Open the long edge of the rectangle and sew across, leaving a small opening. Flatten the square. 3 Turn the square through the opening, pushing out the corners with the tip of your scissors. Turn the square to the right side, pulling through the opening. 4 Fingerpress the opening to form a neat muslin “pillowcase.” Resist the urge to iron the square, which would make easing in any wonky edges more difficult. Smooth the square. 5 Position the pillowcase seam-sides up, and fold one corner to the center, finger pressing the crease line. Repeat the process to create a second pillowcase. Fold down one corner, finger pressing in place. 6 With smooth sides together, match the fingerpressed corner of the first square to the second and pin it in place. Sew two squares together along the folded edge line. 7 Stitch along the pressed line to attach the two squares; fold open the seam to reveal the position for the cathedral window. Open the small square. 8 Place a color square in the center of the window area and pin it in place. Beginning at one attached edge, turn the folded bias muslin edge over the raw edges of the color square. Stitch through all (seven) fabric layers with small running stitches. Securely tack the free corner down with five tiny stitches. Place the color square in the center of the small muslin square, fold the muslin edges over the color square, and sew the “window” in place. 9 Create additional muslin squares and repeat all steps, attaching the squares until you have made a strip of five windows. Repeat the process to create an identical second strip. Attach the strips together by folding the open corners down, finger pressing the crease, pinning the strips together and sewing along the fold lines. Once the strip is attached, make more windows from the folded corners. Add more rows until the quilt is the desired size. And when you’ve reached the quilt size you want, you’re done!

Use a metal thimble for stitch control. Size 10 needles will smoothly pierce the layers of fabric.

Use the Cathedral Window Technique to Make Christmas Ornaments

Beginners can give this time-honored technique a try and have a finished project to show for it by making this pocketed Christmas Ornament design by Colleen Tauke.

Although it features a fussy-cut patch for the center, you could use a contrasting seasonal novelty print or other favorite fabric for similar results. This design is also easily adaptable to any holiday or season, birthdays, favorite colors, or home decorating colors. It makes a great little gift bag, too!

How to Make Cathedral Window Quilt Blocks by Machine

Now that you know the essential steps and concept behind making traditional Cathedral Window quilt blocks by hand, explore a contemporary approach to creating the similar effect completely by machine! Designer Sharon Wasteney’s Sunlight in the Window wall hanging let’s the sun shine in with beautiful batiks in a chic monochrome colorway.

Sharon Wasteney’s shining Sunlight in the Window design uses a non-traditional approach to make mock Cathedral Windows, surrounding the intriguing center block with light, interest, texture, and dimension. Pattern included in Love of Quilting May/June 2023.

Show Us Your Cathedral Window Quilt Blocks

Cathedral Window quilt blocks offer an enchanting blend of creativity, precision, and skill. With the step-by-step instructions provided in this article, beginners can confidently embark on their quilting journey, while experienced quilters can find new inspiration and techniques to elevate their craft. Let the Cathedral Window quilt blocks become a treasured addition to your repertoire! And be sure to share your creations with us on Facebook and Instagram.

