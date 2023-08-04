Fall is just around the corner which means it is the perfect time to start thinking about ways to bring art into the everyday of school, work, travel, and play. Here at QuiltingDaily we figured a good place to start is learning how to make a quilted laptop case or tablet sleeve! And the extra awesome thing about this project is that it is truly customizable.

You get to make all the decisions (fabric, pattern, size, details etc.), we just show you how to measure and put it all together. Bonus, you even get a free EPP pattern! To get started we went with a simple envelope design. One long piece of fabric that wraps around your tablet or laptop, overlapping by a few inches and connected along the sides. Simple right?!

How to Make a Quilted Laptop Case & Tablet Sleeve: Step-by-Step Instructions

Here is where the fun starts. The design is completely up to you. I used this EPP pattern because it went with the fabric I had on hand, but you can use any design you like! It is a great way to try something new, whip out something quick, or finally get to use those leftover crumbs and blocks that have been roaming about.

1 Measure your tablet or laptop. You’ll need the circumference of both the width and height. 2 Find the width. Divide the width circumference by 2 and add 1” (1/2” on either side of the width). This will give you the width of your pattern and leave a little extra room so that you can easily get your tablet or laptop in and out of the case. 3 Measure the strap that will hold the tablet or laptop case closed. Take the width of your pattern and add 1” to get the width of the strap. The height should be 3” – 4”, whichever you find more aesthetically pleasing. 4 To determine the height of your pattern, add 4” to the height circumference. The 4” will be the overlapping flap that keeps the case closed. 5 Pick your fabric, block pattern, leftover scraps, whatever it may be, and get to sewing. 6 Cut out your pattern pieces and batting. The batting should be the same size as the outside and inside rectangles. Pattern Pieces: ✓ Outside Rectangle W x H ✓ Inside Rectangle W x H ✓ Strap Front W x 3” or W x 4” ✓ Strap Back W x 3” or W x 4” 7 Sew the strap. Lay the two strap pieces right sides together and sew along both long ends. Turn right side out from one of the open short ends. Note: Feel free to add batting and quilting to the strap if you want! It isn’t needed but is another fun place to play.. 8 Make a quilt sandwich. We’re not doing binding on this one so layer it all up, batting, outside rectangle (right side up), strap (right side up), (inside rectangle (right side down). Pin everything in place making sure to line up the raw edges and sew around both long sides, one short side, and the corners of the other short side; leaving about a hands width of space to turn everything right side out. Tip: Before you add the inner rectangle check to see where the strap is landing. Pin the strap in place and wrap the outer rectangle and batting around your tablet or laptop. Adjust strap location as needed. Tip: Don’t forget that the strap is longer than the rectangles, so you’ll want to pinch it in a bit and line it up with the rectangle edges before pinning. 9 Turn everything right side out, sew the hole closed, and quilt to your hearts content. This is the perfect opportunity to play with thread and see how it enhances different aspects of your fabric or design. 10 Wrap your quilted piece around your tablet or laptop, determining how high you want the sides, pin, and ladder stitch or whip stitch closed. If using a whip stitch, sew the piece inside out, then flip it back once all stitched up. This will give you the cleanest finish.

Now that you know how to make a quilted laptop case (or tablet sleeve), just think of all the other adorable things you can customize; zipper pouches, angled clutches, totes, and yoga bags to name a few! We look forward forward to seeing your creations — don’t forget to share them with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. Happy sewing, everyone!