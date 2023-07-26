Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
40% Off All Print and Digital Magazine Issues! Don't Miss Out! > >

Quilted Beetle designed and quilted by Annaliese Troxell

ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

How to Make a Quilted Beetle for Under $10: The Dollar Store Challenge

Annaliese Troxell
0 Comments
how to make a quilted beetle
Don't miss out on Lancaster's newest quilting event — Stitch Fest Lancaster! From free motion quilting to surface design, there are workshops for every interest, plus a shopping marketplace spanning sewing, yarn, beading, and art. Bring your friends for a weekend of quilting, community, and fun.

Ah, the Dollar Store Challenge, a tried-and-true form of affordable entertainment and happy surprises. If you haven’t heard of the Dollar Store Challenge, it’s when you challenge yourself (or a friend) to do a project using only things found at a dollar store near you (as well as whatever small leftover things you have at home). And let’s be honest – you’ve been looking for a way to get rid of that last bit of spray-paint, fabric, or, dye. Sounds fun, right?! And learning how to make a quilted beetle is just the project you should tackle. It’s the ultimate summer themed quilted project for a beginner to intermediate quilter!

Dollar Store Supplies

White fabric

Green Fabric

Gradated Green Fabric

Blue Fabric

Black Fabric

Thread

Leftover Supplies From Home

Scrap batting — 7” x 9.5”

Fusible Interfacing — 7″ x 7”

Fabric glue

Total cost: $8.25

How to Make a Quilted Beetle Step-by-Step Instructions

Be sure to download the PDF template for this quilted beetle created by Annaliese Troxell.

1

Cut out Beetle pattern pieces.

2

Using the templates as a guide, cut out fusible fabric pieces approximately the size you will need for each element. Lay fusible fabric pieces on correlating colored fabric and fuse together with an iron.

how to make a quilted beetle

3

Trace the beetle body pieces onto the back of each fused fabric piece. Carefully cut them all out.

4

Using fabric glue (or stitching), layer the elements of the beetle one on top of the other in the below order, on their respective places on the beetle.

Body
Under Wing
Inner Wing
Outer Wing
Spot
Triangle
Oval
Head
Eyes

Tip: The Beetle Template also works great as placement guide. Especially if you cut a few pieces out with an x acto knife.

5

Once the body is loosely pieced together, transfer it to your background. Mine was a 7” x 8.5” bit of white fabric. Add the legs and antennae, gluing, pinning, or stitch basting each in place.

how to make a quilted beetle

6

Make a quilt sandwich. Lay down a piece of fabric the same size as the background fabric, lay a slightly larger piece of batting on top, and place the fully pieced beetle and background on top of the batting.

7

Quilt the smallest pieces first, then continue quilting the larger pieces. Gotta say, sewing with mini spools is a bit tricky so if you have some larger spools of thread, use those. It can also be fun to use different colors of thread on different areas of the beetle. This can also all be done by hand.

how to make a quilted beetle

8

Add binding. I used 2” strips from what was left of the white fabric.

Enjoy — happy Summer everyone, and happy quilting! If you have any budget-friendly tips, tricks, or projects — or if you try out this one on how to make a quilted beetle — be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. We love seeing your work!

Want more budget-friendly quilting tips, tricks, and inspiration? Check out our collection of Dollar Store Challenge articles!

Dive In

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). We’re grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks

sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre

Register