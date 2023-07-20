How to do Bargello Piecing: Color Play! with Gigi Levsen

One of my favorite designs from the recent September/October issue of McCall’s Quilting is Nebula Twist by Pat Arnott. It’s a fast and fabulous throw quilt made using the bargello technique. And if you’re not familiar with how to do bargello piecing, get thready for an education in the technique. Bargello piecing is done by sewing strips together into bands, usually in a pretty gradient of color, then sub cutting the bands into segments of various widths. The segments are then sewed back together in an offset formation, to create sweeping waves of color.

Nebula Twist: Bargello Inspiration

The bargello piecing technique is so fun and it’s relatively simple once you get the hang of it. It’s a great way to make an eye-catching quilt with not a lot of fuss or work. But for some reason, we don’t get many submissions using this technique. And this means we don’t get the chance to feature it much.

So, when we selected Pat’s design, I was excited to explore the technique a bit in a Color Play alternate design option. You’ll quickly see the versatility of the bargello piecing technique and how you can use the pattern as a starting point for different designs. Planning the layout of your bargello strips is more of an art than a science, and much of the decision making is at your discretion, as you’ll read below.

BOO! New Fabric Choices

First, I had to pick some fabric that is completely different than the quilt’s. I really like the Queen of ‘Ween collection by J. Walker Frisch for Riley Blake for a stylish, spooky, seasonal vibe. The collection has a few different panel prints and I thought it would be really interesting to frame one of them in a bargello border treatment. So I got a panel, a roll of precut 2½” strips, and some yardage of the black stripe.

Eight precut strips plus the black stripe background. My Bargello band is coming along!

Pat used 8 fabrics in her quilt and cut her strips wider at 5”. Since I used precut strips, my band will be narrower but the method is exactly the same otherwise. So I selected 8 strips from my roll and arranged them in a gradient from orange to black. Those would compose the bargello ‘wave of color’, and the bulk of the remaining border background would be the black stripe.

Pinning before sewing will help keep those stripes aligned.

Each strip finishes at 2”, so 8 strips make a finished size of 16” for the bargello portion. First, I cut the black strip fabric to the same length as the panel. When combined with the bargello band, that will make the borders finish around 8”.

Stripe Matching

I wanted to match the stripes from the orange to the black. So I pinned the raw edges at regular intervals while keeping the stripes lined up to prevent the fabric from shifting as I sewed. I just thought it would look cool for the stripes to continue uninterrupted between two different colors.

Turn your Bargello band into a tube!

Totally Tubular Technique

Once one side of the band was joined to the black stripe background with the stripes nicely aligned, I joined the other end of the black stripe to the bottom of the band to make a big tube. Having the entire bargello band be a tube makes it easy to offset the segments. Especially since you can simply trim across the tube segment wherever needed for the desired offset amount.

Six strips for the left border on the left, Six on the right. The four strips in the center will be combined with panel strips.

Cut, Sew, Cut, Sew

To make the left side border, I cut my tubular band into 6 segments, the largest being 2½” wide, then decreasing in width by ¼” (2½”, then 2¼”, 2”, 1¾”, 1½”, and 1¼”). I cut the same segments for the right side border. When sewn together, those 6 segments finish at 8¼”, which works well enough with my 8” border width estimate. I laid them out in a rough approximation of how I wanted the offset pattern to look, with seams of one segment aligned with the center of the patches of the segment to the left.

Two panel strips from the left one the left, two panel strips from the right on the right.

To make things simple, the top left segment (which is the top left of the project) starts with the orange stripe square and I can just unpick that seam. All subsequent tube segments can be trimmed across, by referring to the segment on the left. The segment tubes are folded where I want to cut across each one. To be sort of symmetrical, the bottom right corner finished with a black print square.

Staggered Panel Strips

I thought it would be cool to have a few bargello segments sort of ‘overlap’ with the panel in the center. So I cut 2 more tube segments for each side at 1½”-wide and 2½”-wide, and cut 2 strips the same widths from both sides of the panel.

It’s really coming together now! Just a few transition strips to fit in.

Once the side border segments were cut and sewn back together in the offset formation, I could figure out how to smoothly transition into the panel with slightly staggered side strips. I laid out the finished borders with the panel with the strips cut from the sides of it in between. I joined black stripe patches, cut about 9”-wide, to the top and bottom of the center panel. The raw edges can be trimmed even when it’s all sewn together.

I included a bit of the orange stripe in the ‘transition’ panel strips. I did the same thing on the right border transition. My stripe matching work paid off, don’t you think?

I could then design a slight offset of the side panel strips also, leaving a bit of orange stripe showing at the top left, where the panel strips are joined to the tube strips. I trimmed across the tube segments and joined them to the panel strips, then sewed everything together, matching centers to keep things as straight and even as possible. Once the top and bottom raw edges were trimmed to be even, I was all done!

The Queen of ‘Ween thinks you should try this technique!

Top Tips on How to do Bargello Piecing

If you’d like to try something similar, I think I’ve shared enough information above to try it, though I have a few pieces of advice based on my experience.

1 First, getting the stripes cut evenly when half of the tube is not visible is quite tricky! I definitely had a few spots where the stripes veered one way or another in my segments, but I decided it added to the Halloween spookiness and didn’t worry about it. If you want your stripes to be perfectly straight in every segment, I’d probably cut every segment very carefully before joining the ends to make a tube. Then you can quickly sew each perfectly-striped segment into a tube and proceed as described. 2 I would also cut my background fabric a few inches longer than the panel to provide a little extra wiggle room, as they can always be trimmed to size later. 3 Sew pairs of strips together (you may want to chain piece them!) in one direction then sew the adjacent seams in the opposite direction. This keeps the project from shifting sideways and helps keep the edges straight.

So now you know how to do bargello piecing! And even if you don’t frame a panel, the Bargello technique is fun, adaptable, and perfect for experimentation. Be sure to share your quilty creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. Happy quilting!