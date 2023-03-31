How to Choose a Quilting Design: The 4 Ultimate Questions

We’ve all done it. We piece a lovely quilt top and then wonder, “but how to choose a quilting design?” Whether you own a longarm, quilt on your domestic machine, or quilt by checkbook, we all should make informed decisions about the finishing touches on our quilts. 1 What’s important? The first question to ask is, “What is the most important feature of this quilt?” Sometimes the piecing is the real focus, and the quilting needs to stay in the background. Simpler quilts are often enhanced by more showy quilting. Spring Forward is a simple, modern quilt that uses ornate floral quilting in the triangles as a counterpoint to the straight line quilting in the negative space. 2 How will it be used? How the quilt will be used is a key factor in choosing batting and thread. Quilted wall hangings often have denser quilting and more exotic battings and threads than a baby quilt that will be washed weekly. The drape and loft of batting, as well as the strength, sheen, and color of thread, are choices that impact the look and feel of your quilt. Sometimes thread can be used as a design element to add interest to a simple quilt like Tri Again. 3 What’s the style? The style and theme of the quilt should be considered in your decision. Some quilts are quite formal and traditional, while others are fun and themed. A Baptist Fan design might be perfect on a traditional quilt, while a starfish or rope motif could enhance a Mariner’s Compass quilt that will be used on a sailboat or in a space with a nautical theme. A traditional Log Cabin quilt is enhanced by an asymmetrical feather design that gives a more modern edge with a secondary design. 4 Who’s it for? When the quilt has a specific recipient, that person’s style and likes should factor into the decision. Straight-line quilting may please some people, while others will be thrilled with a more ornate design.

Now that you know how to choose a quilting design, be sure take time to answer these questions thoroughly. The quilting really adds the magic to a quilt, so don’t leave the decision to someone else. Think about the features, style, theme, recipient, and use of the quilt to make a decision that shows you put love in every stitch!

About the Author

Kaye Collins is the owner of Oh Kaye Quilting as well as a a longarm quilter and National Educator for Handi Quilter.

She loves to design quilt patterns with a modern vibe and lots of negative space so there’s room for quilting.