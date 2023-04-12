Figuring out how to quilt with tiny fabric scraps may be a daunting task, but with these helpful videos and tips, you’ll find success in no time. From crumbs and dog ears to string pieces, Executive Producer Vanessa Lyman knows exactly what to do with her scraps (and yours)!

To me, the best kind of quilt is a scrap quilt. Made from all those bits and pieces left over from previous projects (and sometimes clothing), a scrap quilt nourishes my soul the way a soup made from leftovers nourishes my body, or the way kitchen and garden scraps in the compost nourish the soil. Maybe that’s overstating it, but I do get a thrill when I use up the tiniest of scraps.

Why Scrap Quilting?

Using scraps is frugal, it avoids waste (reduce, re-use, recycle!), and presents me with a creative challenge, and all that really appeals to me. But mostly, I love my fabrics, and want to use every last bit! The question is, how low can I go? What’s the smallest scrap I can use…? There are so many ways to incorporate scraps, from a planned palette from scraps to daughter blocks, but here are some of my favorites for using every last piece!

1. String Piecing

Any quilter armed with a rotary cutter (which is all of us, really) has leftover strips. All those un-used 2-1/2”pre-cuts or stray bits of binding or extra sashings work great in a Log Cabin or Pineapple scrap quilt, but have you considered string piecing?

Strings are those leftover strips that that are anywhere from 1-1/2” wide to 3” wide. There are a few quilters out that use selvage edges, which is a specific type of string piecing.

You don’t have to work on a foundation, but I find that easier. (In Episode 3803—Louisville Spirit from the 3800 series of Love of Quilting, Angela Huffman sewed her strings onto fusible batting for a really cool quilt-as-you-go approach!) The example I sew consists of greens with a hint of purple, but you can mix scraps anyway you want—completely random, light/dark, even monochromatic.

Once you have your string-piecing technique down, you can use up those long scraps so all kinds of quilts. I’m working toward a variation of String Me Along 2, but I like Super Strings and this String Star, too! And the gift bag would be super fun!

I’ve long loved the String Me Along 2 quilt, and am collecting strings to create my own!

2. Crumb Piecing

For all those really small or awkward sized scraps, check out crumb piecing!

I think of crumbs as any piece ranging from 1” up to maybe 4”. Good for appliqué, or maybe some very small patches cornerstones, these can be any shape. The stranger the shape, the better sometimes!

Similar to crazy piecing, you lay down a patch to start, and add on! I DO advise working on a foundation. My attempts at foundation-free crumb piecing did work, but having boundaries seemed to help.

This is my attempt at crumb piecing without a foundation—or a clear plan! Piecing on a foundation worked better for me.

Your foundation can be whatever sized block you need (don’t forget seam allowances!). I was tickled by a viewer tip on Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting that recommended using drugstore receipts for this purpose, and gave that a shot! (The heat-sensitive receipt paper turned black when I hit it with the iron—wasn’t expecting that!) For my crumb piecing, I went with monochromatic blue scraps.

Where to use these? I kind of like the idea of cutting my squares from the ‘crumb strip’ for Sparkle, but there are two Liz Porter quilts that I think could be really neat: Carpenter’s Square and (instead of strings) Friendship Rings. The cover quilt for March/April 2021 edition of Quiltmaker, called Crazy for Dresdens, could be pretty cool, too. I also found this designer’s blog on ways to use crumb pieces, which was fun!

3. Dog Ears

A few years back, while I was starting my daughter block quilt, I looked at a pile of dog ears I’d trimmed and thought, ‘Gosh, that’s so pretty.’ So I swept them up and put them in a glass jar. It became my “thing.” I just started sweeping up dog ears after trimming, and dropping them in. Believe it or not, I filled on jar… and then another… and I’m now on my third.

I love my fabric and want to use every last bit. It might not be a scrap quilt, but these little jars are filled with “sparkles” of previous projects, and bring me joy.

Anybody who walks into my sewing space immediately picks up a jar of dog ears. “What’s this?” I can read the progression of my projects, from quilt to quilt, in the bands of color. It’s added a little bit of delight to the tediousness of trimming patchwork units, and they look so pretty on my shelves! Will I ever use them in an actual project? Probably not.

I did find a technique that uses dog ears, called ‘confetti quilting’ from a quilter named Gail Hunt. It does require sorting your dog ears by color, which I don’t have the patience to do, but worth sharing in case that inspires you! For now, I’ll keep on with my “sand painting” jars.

Now that you’ve got all the tips and videos you need to learn how to quilt with tiny fabric scraps, we hope you’ll show off your creations! Show us your scrap creations in the comments below or tag us on Facebook and Instagram.