This year’s ‘Quilt Show Season’ is about to get underway, and I’m excited. QuiltCon 2023 is just around the corner! I have missed attending quilt shows in person over the last few years and look forward to sharing the experience of viewing – and talking about – the quilts with my fellow quilt lovers. While I’m fairly familiar with how to talk about quilts, many folks may be wondering: exactly how do you evaluate a quilt?

Talking about quilts is just as satisfying as creating them. Photo by Michelle Wilkie.

Sometimes, I find color, design, and texture of the quilts on display can be a bit overwhelming. Where do you start? Other times, I may entirely miss a worthwhile piece of art because I’m distracted. With that in mind, we asked the talented Frances O’Roark Dowel to share her top tips about looking at – and talking about – quilts.

The following is an excerpt from from QuiltCon Magazine 2023 “Talking About Quilts: How to have richer, more meaningful conversations about quilts.”

You’re walking the QuiltCon show floor when a particular quilt draws your attention. Maybe you love it. Maybe you’re baffled by it. The person standing next to you seems similarly enthralled or appalled. You glance at each other – clearly, you both have opinions to express.

“So, what do you think:” you ask.

“It’s so cute!” comes the reply.

Carful observation can help guide more meaningful conversations about quilts. Photo by Clifton Dowell.

Maybe you’re satisfied with this exchange, but what if you want more? After all, why come to the big show if you can’t dig deep into the reasons why some quilts stir your soul and others leave you unmoved? These explorations don’t only help us articulate why a quilt speaks to us, they also inform our own creative process when we return home, inspired and ready to stitch.

So, how do we have richer, more meaningful conversations about quilts? I want to suggest that the first thing we do is move away from the “I like it/I don’t like it” binary. We’re not quilt judges, we’re quilt lovers, and many of us are quiltmakers with a vested interest in understanding how quilts work.

Viewers study Nettie Young’s Housetop quilt. Photo by Clifton Dowell.

Frances continues with incredible insight from quilt judges and professionals who help clarify ways to gather your thoughts about a quilt; observe quilting trends; critique quilts carefully; and practice verbalizing your observations. In addition, she shares “Ten Tips for Looking At – and Talking About – Quilts.” Read on for her expert advice on answering the question: how do you evaluate a quilt?

1 Say what you see. What colors, shapes, textures, or elements do you notice? How is the quilt quilted? 2 Consider the quilt’s overall construction. What techniques has the quilter used in making the quilt? 3 Consider the quilt in context of its category. How does this quilt reflect the hallmarks that distinguish the category? 4 What trends in quilting does the quilt reflect? How does the quilter make the trend their own?

5 What concepts might the quilter have been playing with? Is the maker exploring a design or technique, or making a statement of some sort? 6 Jurors evaluate quilts on visual impact, innovation/originality, visual appeal, and more. Given those categories, what do you think stood out for the jurors when they selected this quilt? 7 Are there ways in which this quilt disrupts your expectations? Are there tensions within the design or construction? 8 What is original about the quilt? What sets it apart from similar quilts? 9 Consider the quilt in context of the show. Does it mirror other quilts? How does it stand apart, if at all? 10 Read the artist’s statement about the quilt. How does it illuminate the quilter’s intentions? Does it change how you view or understand the quilt?

About the Author

Frances O’Roark Dowell first combined her love of storytelling and quilt making in her 2016 novel Birds in the Air, followed by the short story collection Margaret Goes Modern.

She currently leads a thriving community at Quiltfiction.com where the second volume of her historical quilting series A Friendship Album is being released. Click here to follow Frances on instagram (@offkilterquilt)!